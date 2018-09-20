Tencent : 2018 Interim Report

2018
Interim Report
CONTENTS
24 Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
25 Consolidated Income Statement
26 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
27 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
30 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
32 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
34 Notes to the Interim Financial Information
81 Other Information
98 Definition
Corporate Information
DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Ma Huateng(Chairman)Lau Chi Ping Martin
Non-Executive Directors
Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker Charles St Leger Searle
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Li Dong Sheng
Iain Ferguson Bruce Ian Charles Stone Yang Siu Shun
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Yang Siu Shun(Chairman)
(re-designated with effect from the conclusion of the 2018 AGM) Iain Ferguson Bruce
Ian Charles Stone Charles St Leger Searle
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
Charles St Leger Searle(Chairman)Iain Ferguson Bruce
Ian Charles Stone Yang Siu Shun
INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
Lau Chi Ping Martin(Chairman)Ma Huateng
Charles St Leger Searle
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Ma Huateng(Chairman)
Li Dong Sheng
Iain Ferguson Bruce Ian Charles Stone Charles St Leger Searle
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Ian Charles Stone(Chairman)
Li Dong Sheng
Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of China Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands
TENCENT GROUP HEAD OFFICE
Tencent Building
Kejizhongyi Avenue Hi-tech Park Nanshan District Shenzhen, 518057 The PRC
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
29/F., Three Pacific Place No. 1 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
CAYMAN ISLANDS PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor 24 Shedden Road
P.O. Box 1586
Grand Cayman, KY1-1110 Cayman Islands
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Computershare Hong Kong Investor
Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong
COMPANY WEBSITE
www.tencent.com
STOCK CODE
700
SECOND QUARTER OF 2018
Revenues
Gross profit
Operating profit
Profit for the period
Unaudited Three months ended
Year-
30 June 2018
30 June 2017
on-year 31 March
change 2018
(RMB in millions, unless specified)
73,675 34,446 21,807 18,580
Quarter-on-quarter change
56,606 28,306 22,560 18,254
30% 22% -3%
73,528
-
37,042 -7%
30,692 -29%
2%
23,973 -22%
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
17,867
18,231
-2%
23,290 -23%
Non-GAAP profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
EPS (RMB per share)
- basic - diluted
Non-GAAP EPS (RMB per share)
- basic - diluted
19,716
16,391
20%
18,313 8%
1.893 1.868
1.939 1.914
-2% -2%
2.470 -23%
2.435 -23%
2.089 2.062
1.743 1.721
20% 20%
1.942 8%
1.915 8%
INTERIM REPORT 2018
FIRST HALF OF 2018
Unaudited Six months ended
30 June 2018
30 June Year-on-year 2017 change
(RMB in millions, unless specified)
|
Revenues
|
147,203
|
106,158
|
39%
|
Gross profit
|
71,488
|
53,749
|
33%
|
Operating profit
|
52,499
|
41,832
|
25%
|
Profit for the period
|
42,553
|
32,802
|
30%
|
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
41,157
|
32,707
|
26%
|
Non-GAAP profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
38,029
|
30,602
|
24%
|
EPS (RMB per share)
|
- basic
|
4.363
|
3.480
|
25%
|
- diluted
|
4.303
|
3.436
|
25%
|
Non-GAAP EPS (RMB per share)
|
- basic
|
4.031
|
3.256
|
24%
|
- diluted
|
3.976
|
3.215
|
24%
|
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED