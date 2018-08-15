Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Tencent : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation

08/15/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

By Chester Yung

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK) said second-quarter net profit missed expectations, falling 2% on lower investment gains.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, one of Asia's most valuable technology companies, said Wednesday net profit dropped to 17.87 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) from CNY18.23 billion a year earlier. That was lower than the CNY18.6 billion forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue rose 30% to CNY73.68 billion, but that fell short of analysts' expectations of CNY78 billion.

For the first half ended June, Tencent's net profit rose 26% to CNY41.16 billion, while revenue advanced 39% to CNY147.20 billion.

The company didn't declare an interim dividend.

Tencent has been an Asian market darling, nearly quintupling in value in five years. But this year has been different. After hitting a record high in January, its shares have fallen 29%.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -3.43% 348.6 End-of-day quote.-14.52%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 337 B
EBIT 2018 106 B
Net income 2018 85 221 M
Finance 2018 78 479 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 34,55
P/E ratio 2019 27,18
EV / Sales 2018 8,71x
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 3 016 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 425  CNY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-14.52%436 699
NETFLIX75.81%148 626
NASPERS LIMITED-4.88%103 681
IQIYI INC0.00%20 148
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-26.94%17 147
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP55.36%15 998
