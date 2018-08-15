Tencent : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation

By Chester Yung



Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK) said second-quarter net profit missed expectations, falling 2% on lower investment gains.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, one of Asia's most valuable technology companies, said Wednesday net profit dropped to 17.87 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) from CNY18.23 billion a year earlier. That was lower than the CNY18.6 billion forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue rose 30% to CNY73.68 billion, but that fell short of analysts' expectations of CNY78 billion.

For the first half ended June, Tencent's net profit rose 26% to CNY41.16 billion, while revenue advanced 39% to CNY147.20 billion.

The company didn't declare an interim dividend.

Tencent has been an Asian market darling, nearly quintupling in value in five years. But this year has been different. After hitting a record high in January, its shares have fallen 29%.

