Tencent : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Tencent Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Professor Ke Yang as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that Professor Ke Yang has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company with effect from 15 August 2019.

Pursuant to Article 86(3) of the Articles of Association, Professor Ke will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company after her appointment and will be eligible for re-election in such meeting.

Professor Ke, aged 64, is currently the Director of Laboratory of Genetics of Peking University Cancer Hospital and an international member of the United States National Academy of Medicine. Professor Ke is also Vice-president of the Peking University Alumni Association, President of the Peking University Health Science Center Alumni Association, Vice-president of the Chinese Medical Association, President of the Health Professional Education Committee of the Chinese Association of Higher Education, and Vice-chairperson of the Steering Committee of Clinical Medicine of the Committee of Academic Degrees of the State Council.

Professor Ke's research focus is on the upper gastrointestinal tumors, including the cloning of gastric cancer related genes and the functional study of such genes. Together with her team, she has also established the population cohort in esophageal cancer high incidence regions in China, studied the etiology of esophageal cancer, and evaluated the effects and economic efficacy of early screening of the disease. She has published more than 100 papers and had registered patents and been granted awards at national and provincial levels for technological and educational achievements.