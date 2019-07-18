Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/18
357.6 HKD   -1.54%
10:33pTENCENT : BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars
RE
08:27aOnline bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push
RE
02:50aChina Streamer Makes U.S. Debut -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a car in Nice

BEIJING (Reuters) - German automaker BMW and Chinese online gaming giant Tencent Holdings are teaming up to launch a computing center in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest auto market, the companies said on Friday.

BEIJING (Reuters) - German automaker BMW and Chinese online gaming giant Tencent Holdings are teaming up to launch a computing center in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest auto market, the companies said on Friday.

The computing center, which will start operations by the end of the year, will provide cars with data-crunching capabilities to help them drive semi-autonomously and, eventually, autonomously.

The two companies did not disclose the investment in the centre. Sources familiar with the deal said the center will be built in the eastern city of Tianjin.

The establishment of the centre “will support BMW’s autonomous driving development and innovation in China,” Jochen Goller, head of BMW's China operations, said in a statement.

"BMW can, therefore, develop autonomous driving solutions that fit better with the specific driving conditions in China.”

BMW said the new computing center will leverage Tencent's cloud computing and big data, and provide the automaker with infrastructure needed to develop the autonomous cars.

The Munich-headquartered automaker says it will likely introduce semi-autonomous, or L3 classification, cars in China in 2021 which would need massive computing power to analyse real-time flow of digital information on road and traffic conditions.

Driverless cars need sophisticated data-crunching capabilities as they rely on so-called artificial-intelligence, or neuro-network technology, to help them “learn” from experience and could eventually drive themselves without human intervention.

BMW’s planned Chinese computing center follows the opening earlier this year of a similar computing center in Munich.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG ST -0.30% 66.15 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.54% 357.6 End-of-day quote.13.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
10:33pTENCENT : BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving cars
RE
08:27aOnline bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push
RE
02:50aChina Streamer Makes U.S. Debut -- WSJ
DJ
02:50aChinese Ride-Hailing App Didi Seeks $2 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
07/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Economic Red Flags As Trade-war Standoff ..
DJ
07/17TENCENT : Chinese Esports Group DouYu Raises $775 Million in U.S. IPO -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
07/17DouYu International Shares Slip in Trading Debut
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17TENCENT : Chinese Esports Group DouYu Raises $775 Million in U.S. IPO -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 393 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 93 932 M
Finance 2019 49 691 M
Yield 2019 0,32%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,43x
EV / Sales2020 5,68x
Capitalization 2 969 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 376,57  CNY
Last Close Price 313,89  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.60%439 627
NETFLIX36.74%158 466
NASPERS LIMITED22.61%106 419
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.48%26 755
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR13.16%24 462
COSTAR GROUP INC72.98%21 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About