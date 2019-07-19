Tencent, BMW to Launch Computing Platform for Self-Driving Cars

By Yifan Wang

Tencent Holdings and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW.XE) are collaborating on a computing platform to develop self-driving cars in China, the Chinese tech giant announced Friday.

Under the partnership, Tencent will provide a computing platform and development tools. The platform will "support BMW's autonomous-vehicle development and technological innovation in China," said Jochen Goller, head of BMW's China operations, adding that Tencent can help BMW better meet the Chinese market's needs.

The companies did not disclose any financial details of the project.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com