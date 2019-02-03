Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 09:13pm EST
Sign of Maoyan Entertainment is seen at a news conference during the Shanghai International Film Festival in Shangha

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment, China's top movie-ticketing platform by sales and backed by Tencent, opened near-flat at HK$14.82 ($1.89) on its Hong Kong stock market debut, after raising $250 million (191.1 million pounds) in a smaller-than-expected IPO.

Shares in Maoyan Entertainment rose up to HK$14.94 in early Monday trade, barely 1 percent higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$14.8, which was already at the bottom end of an indicative range.

The soft performance does not bode well for other IPO hopefuls, especially Chinese tech companies that have achieved rich valuations in private rounds yet need to contend with weaker equity markets and price sensitivity.

Maoyan's float is being watched as a test of investor sentiment for Hong Kong deals after a patchy performance by newly listed stocks in 2018 amid U.S.-China trade tension.

The company's IPO already implied a "down round" for Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, as it valued the ticketing platform at $2.16 billion - more than a quarter below the valuation reached in its last funding round in 2017.

Investors are bracing for further down rounds in China's much-hyped tech sector, as weak stock markets worldwide and the country's economic slowdown weigh on once-buoyant private markets.

Many firms such as online food delivery-to-ticketing services provider Meituan Dianping and smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, which raised billions of dollars in their listings, are trading below their IPO prices in Hong Kong.

Maoyan had initially been looking to raise $500 million to $1 billion in its IPO, sources said in September.

The firm offers ticketing services through its Maoyan and Gewara apps in China - the world's second-largest movie market after the United States - and mainly distributes domestic films.

However, it did help with the local distribution of the 2017 romantic drama "The Shape of Water", which won four Oscars, according to its prospectus.

Maoyan's revenue almost doubled in the first nine months of 2018 to 3.1 billion yuan ($459.76 million), the prospectus showed. It has yet to turn in a net profit, but its loss narrowed to 144 million yuan over the same period from 152.1 million yuan a year earlier.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were joint sponsors for the Maoyan listing.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Julia Fioretti

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
09:13pTENCENT : Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut
RE
08:41pTencent-Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut
RE
02/02TENCENT : poses growing threat to Korean game industry
AQ
02/02SOFTBANK'S VISION FUND IN TALKS TO I : sources
RE
02/01Go-Jek raises $1 billion in round led by Google, Tencent, JD
RE
02/01HSI opens up 250 pts at 28,193; H-share up 129 pts at 11,165
AQ
01/31TENCENT : enters fintech tie-up with Hong Kong incubator
AQ
01/31TENCENT : Kakao joins takeover battle of Nexon
AQ
01/31Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
RE
01/31South Korea's Netmarble to form consortium for Nexon holding company bid
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 96 023 M
Net income 2018 81 934 M
Finance 2018 62 338 M
Yield 2018 0,31%
P/E ratio 2018 34,94
P/E ratio 2019 31,21
EV / Sales 2018 8,84x
EV / Sales 2019 6,71x
Capitalization 2 827 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 342  CNY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.55%419 336
NETFLIX26.97%148 378
NASPERS LIMITED5.18%97 514
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA20.89%24 438
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP15.32%17 629
IQIYI INC35.31%14 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.