TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD    0700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
My previous session
News 
News

Tencent : China approves second batch of video games after freeze, but still no Tencent

01/10/2019 | 12:16am EST
FILE PHOTO - People play computer games at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have green lit a second batch of video games after a freeze for most of last year, though once again there was no mention of industry leader Tencent Holdings Ltd on the list of approved titles.

According to a list from China's broadcasting watchdog - the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television - 84 new video games have been approved.

This is the second such list in a fortnight after the body gave its nod to 80 video games in late December.

Despite the thaw in approvals, the biggest two players in the market, Tencent and domestic rival NetEase Inc, did not appear to have any games on either list.

The freeze on new approvals had spooked companies in the world's largest gaming market, where an estimated 620 million players spent $37.9 billion last year, mostly on mobile and PC games, according to gaming market research firm Newzoo.

China stopped approving new titles from March 2018 amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and leading to myopia as well as addiction among young users.

Tencent in December had said that signs of a thaw in gaming approvals were "clearly exciting news" for the country's gaming industry and that the firm would look to ensure the content of its games complied with regulations.

The Hong Kong-listed company's shares took a major knock last year, in part because of concern over the gaming approvals freeze, wiping billions of dollars off its market value.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETEASE 6.61% 258.44 Delayed Quote.2.99%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 3.80% 327.6 End-of-day quote.4.07%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 96 790 M
Net income 2018 82 033 M
Finance 2018 62 022 M
Yield 2018 0,34%
P/E ratio 2018 32,07
P/E ratio 2019 28,27
EV / Sales 2018 8,19x
EV / Sales 2019 6,21x
Capitalization 2 627 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 343  CNY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.07%384 176
NETFLIX19.54%137 515
NASPERS LIMITED6.18%89 721
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA3.51%21 297
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP1.22%15 119
WEIBO CORP (ADR)1.11%13 976
