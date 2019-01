The pricing represents a "down round" for Tencent as it would value Maoyan Entertainment at less than the 20 billion yuan ($2.97 billion) it was valued at when it raised 1 billion yuan from Tencent, said two people familiar with the matter previously.

Maoyan Entertainment priced its initial public offering at HK$14.8 ($1.89) per share, at the bottom of its indicative range of HK$14.8 and HK$20.4.

