Tencent : Chinese Antitrust Body Reviews Tencent's Licensing Deals With Record Labels -Bloomberg

--China's antitrust regulator is conducting a review of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and the exclusive licensing deals it struck with the world's biggest record labels, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

--The review could threaten the grip that Tencent Holdings, which controls Tencent Music, has on the Chinese online music industry, expected to be worth $30 billion by 2023, Bloomberg says.

--Music is a key earnings source for Tencent Holdings, as the company grapples with slowing domestic growth, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2Hs1pvS

