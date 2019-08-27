Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Chinese Antitrust Body Reviews Tencent's Licensing Deals With Record Labels -Bloomberg

0
08/27/2019 | 05:01am EDT

--China's antitrust regulator is conducting a review of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and the exclusive licensing deals it struck with the world's biggest record labels, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

--The review could threaten the grip that Tencent Holdings, which controls Tencent Music, has on the Chinese online music industry, expected to be worth $30 billion by 2023, Bloomberg says.

--Music is a key earnings source for Tencent Holdings, as the company grapples with slowing domestic growth, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2Hs1pvS

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.45% 326 End-of-day quote.3.56%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR 0.00% 13.49 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 382 B
EBIT 2019 119 B
Net income 2019 96 501 M
Finance 2019 51 205 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,25x
EV / Sales2020 5,59x
Capitalization 2 820 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 374,61  CNY
Last Close Price 297,12  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD3.56%394 426
NETFLIX10.21%129 153
NASPERS LIMITED20.71%95 932
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA21.43%24 772
COSTAR GROUP INC83.12%22 577
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR2.04%22 058
