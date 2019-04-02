Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:20am EDT
A Tencent sign is seen during the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings is planning to raise about $5 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds this week, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal could be Asia's largest so far this year, Refinitiv data shows. Chinese property developer Evergrande sold $2.8 billion in bonds in January, currently the biggest issue.

Bloomberg first reported Tencent's plan for the bond issue earlier in the day.

Tencent last tapped the bond market in January last year, in which it raised $5 billion. It plans to launch the latest sale on Wednesday, the people said.

Tencent said it does not comment on market speculation.

The tech giant has a $6 billion offshore issuance quota from China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the people said.

Tencent said in an exchange filing on Monday it had increased its Global Medium Term Note Programme limit to $20 billion from $10 billion and that it planned to conduct an "international offering", without specifying any size.

The company has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as joint global coordinators for the bond issue, Tencent said in the exchange filing.

Tencent suffered a rough 2018, as a nine-month hiatus in new game approvals in China prevented it from making money out of some of its most popular games.

Its net profit for the last quarter of 2018 dropped 32 percent, the biggest decline since Tencent went public in 2004, to 14.2 billion yuan ($2.11 billion), in part due to one-off losses from its portfolio companies.

(Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Julia Fioretti

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Ltd, China Evergrande Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.77% 25.9 End-of-day quote.9.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.11% 365 End-of-day quote.15.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
06:20aTENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources
RE
05:27aTENCENT : China regulator approves 30 imported online video games, including Ten..
RE
04:52aNation leads world in blockchain projects
AQ
02:28aFinding a new secret to success
AQ
02:25aHSI opens up 174 pts at 29,736; H-share up 73 pts to 11,631
AQ
04/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Add On To Monday's Gains
DJ
04/01TENCENT : New Partnership
AQ
04/01TENCENT : Update of Global Medium Term Note Programme; Increase of Global Medium..
PU
04/01TENCENT : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - Global ..
PU
04/01TENCENT : Form of Proxy
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 402 B
EBIT 2019 109 B
Net income 2019 90 060 M
Finance 2019 80 469 M
Yield 2019 0,33%
P/E ratio 2019 32,75
P/E ratio 2020 25,66
EV / Sales 2019 7,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
Capitalization 2 971 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 351  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.95%439 595
NETFLIX37.10%155 674
NASPERS LIMITED19.50%100 185
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR42.28%28 259
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.40%24 862
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP14.52%17 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About