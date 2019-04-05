Log in
Tencent : Closes Big Dollar-Bond Sale

04/05/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Saumya Vaishampayan

Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. has added to a wave of borrowers locking in low interest rates, selling $6 billion of bonds in Asia's biggest sale of dollar debt in over a year.

The Chinese company, which is a major videogame publisher and owns the popular messaging service WeChat, priced bonds that mature in five, seven, 10 and 30 years, according to a filing Thursday morning in Hong Kong.

The biggest offering was $3 billion of 10-year bonds, paying a coupon of 3.975%, and sold at slightly under face value. These were priced to yield 1.45 percentage points above equivalent U.S. Treasurys, according to one of the banks on the deal.

The 30-year bonds were also sold at slightly under par, with a coupon of 4.525%.

A banker who worked on the deal said the company was able to sell some of the bonds without offering any extra yield compared with similar outstanding debt. That lack of a so-called new issue premium reflected fund managers' appetite for Tencent's debt and the strong backdrop in the fixed-income market, the banker said.

Firms and governments have rushed to borrow dollars since the Federal Reserve signaled it would halt rate increases for now, sending Treasury yields lower. Global companies sold $119.5 billion in dollar debt in March, the most in six months, according to Dealogic, led by an $11 billion deal from Broadcom Inc.

Tencent's bond offering was the largest in Asia since March 2018, the data showed.

Chinese dollar bonds have risen in price this year, with the riskiest kinds outperforming other types of emerging-market credit. The Fed's pivot, along with progress on trade talks between the U.S. and China and steps taken by Chinese authorities to ease the flow of credit for privately owned firms, has fueled the rally.

This deal, the proceeds of which Tencent said would be used for "general corporate purposes," was its largest bond sale. In January 2018 it sold $5 billion of bonds. Despite slightly higher Treasury yields, last year it was able to offer a lower yield premium, or spread, over risk-free rates, meaning it could sell 10-year debt with a coupon of 3.595%.

The latest bonds were sold to qualified U.S. investors as well as money managers globally. The offering was handled by 13 banks, led by Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Write to Saumya Vaishampayan at saumya.vaishampayan@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Tencent Holdings Ltd. was incorrectly called Tencent Holdings Inc. in an earlier version of this article. (April 4, 2019)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.53% 376 End-of-day quote.19.44%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 402 B
EBIT 2019 114 B
Net income 2019 88 408 M
Finance 2019 77 287 M
Yield 2019 0,31%
P/E ratio 2019 34,54
P/E ratio 2020 27,19
EV / Sales 2019 7,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,67x
Capitalization 3 060 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 351  CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD19.44%443 870
NETFLIX37.43%160 214
NASPERS LIMITED23.93%105 063
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.59%25 373
LYFT INC0.00%19 728
IQIYI INC57.83%17 976
