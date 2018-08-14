Tencent Earnings : What to Watch

By Shan Li

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expect Tencent to report earnings of 18.6 billion yuan ($2.70 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up 2.2% from the 18.2 billion yuan earned during the same period a year earlier.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect Tencent's quarterly revenue to reach 78 billion yuan, up from 56.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

MOBILE GAMES: Tencent's failure to monetize two mobile versions of an extremely popular PC game called "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" could continue to drag down its bottom line. In 2017, Tencent licensed the rights to PUBG, as it is known to fans, from South Korean developer Bluehole Inc. The tech giant rolled out the free mobile games earlier this year, but China's media regulator has yet to approve in-game purchases for the games.

Industry analysts said the delay may stem from China's unofficial economic sanctions against South Korea for its decision to install a U.S. missile system. "We think delayed monetization of PUBG plus seasonality could have had some impact on revenue growth," John Choi, head of Hong Kong and China Internet Research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said in a research report. He estimated that Tencent's mobile-game business could drop 7% compared with the first quarter.

ADVERTISING: Last year, Tencent's social messaging app WeChat rolled out mini programs--essentially applications that run inside the app. That has given companies new ways of reaching consumers, and also boosted advertising revenue for Tencent.

Mini-programs "saw a rapid ramp-up" with over 1 million programs, Mr. Choi said. These new programs could help push up online advertising revenue by 55% in 2018.

STOCK: Tencent's stock has been on a roller-coaster ride this year, hitting a record high in January of 476.60 Hong Kong dollars (US$60.72) before plunging as investors worried about slower growth in gaming revenue and rising costs as the company expands into new businesses. On Monday, Tencent's stock closed at 361 Hong Kong dollars, down 11.1% year to date.

