Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tencent Earnings : What to Watch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 05:07am CEST

By Shan Li

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

EARNINGS FORECAST: Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expect Tencent to report earnings of 18.6 billion yuan ($2.70 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up 2.2% from the 18.2 billion yuan earned during the same period a year earlier.

REVENUE FORECAST: Analysts expect Tencent's quarterly revenue to reach 78 billion yuan, up from 56.6 billion yuan a year earlier.

WHAT TO WATCH:

MOBILE GAMES: Tencent's failure to monetize two mobile versions of an extremely popular PC game called "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" could continue to drag down its bottom line. In 2017, Tencent licensed the rights to PUBG, as it is known to fans, from South Korean developer Bluehole Inc. The tech giant rolled out the free mobile games earlier this year, but China's media regulator has yet to approve in-game purchases for the games.

Industry analysts said the delay may stem from China's unofficial economic sanctions against South Korea for its decision to install a U.S. missile system. "We think delayed monetization of PUBG plus seasonality could have had some impact on revenue growth," John Choi, head of Hong Kong and China Internet Research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said in a research report. He estimated that Tencent's mobile-game business could drop 7% compared with the first quarter.

ADVERTISING: Last year, Tencent's social messaging app WeChat rolled out mini programs--essentially applications that run inside the app. That has given companies new ways of reaching consumers, and also boosted advertising revenue for Tencent.

Mini-programs "saw a rapid ramp-up" with over 1 million programs, Mr. Choi said. These new programs could help push up online advertising revenue by 55% in 2018.

STOCK: Tencent's stock has been on a roller-coaster ride this year, hitting a record high in January of 476.60 Hong Kong dollars (US$60.72) before plunging as investors worried about slower growth in gaming revenue and rising costs as the company expands into new businesses. On Monday, Tencent's stock closed at 361 Hong Kong dollars, down 11.1% year to date.

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.43% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
05:07aTENCENT EARNINGS : What to Watch
DJ
04:31aTencent's 'Monster Hunter - World' axed in China days after launch, shares sl..
RE
08/13China Literature to Buy New Classics Media From Management, Tencent
DJ
08/13TENCENT : China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch
DJ
08/13Two Chinese EV sharing platforms in $730 million push to fuel growth - source..
RE
08/11TENCENT : soft-launches `PUBG Mobile Lite` beta in the Philippines
AQ
08/11Shenzhen issues first blockchain invoice
AQ
08/11Shenzhen issues first blockchain invoice
AQ
08/10NASPERS : CLASSIFIEDS APP - Naspers increases investment in letgo
AQ
08/10TENCENT : Caught up in the crossfire
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Chinese regulators pull Tencent's new game 
08/13NETEASE : Management Is Confident But Mr. Market Disagrees 
08/09IQIYI : Endorsement From A Portfolio Manager 
08/07Exciting Developments At Tencent Pre-Earnings Release, Doubling My Stake 
08/02Activision, Tencent collab to bring Call of Duty mobile to China 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 337 B
EBIT 2018 106 B
Net income 2018 85 221 M
Finance 2018 78 091 M
Yield 2018 0,29%
P/E ratio 2018 36,48
P/E ratio 2019 28,70
EV / Sales 2018 8,95x
EV / Sales 2019 6,50x
Capitalization 3 094 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 425  CNY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-11.48%450 309
NETFLIX80.18%152 131
NASPERS LIMITED-2.88%109 822
IQIYI INC0.00%20 565
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-22.14%17 879
COSTAR GROUP INC44.34%15 388
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.