Tencent : Embraces Global Digitalization Opportunities with Its Industrial Internet Strategies

KUNMING, China, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited, the leading Internet-based value-added services provider in China, presented its Industrial Internet strategies at the inaugural Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in Kunming today, and urged enterprises to embrace together the business opportunities brought by global digitalization.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of Tencent, Mr. Martin Lau, discussed the prospects of the Industrial Internet, as the digital and physical worlds converged to create a brand new digital expressway for enterprises to upgrade their business operations. Mr. Lau said Tencent is committed to open ecosystems and will leverage the company's strength in the Consumer Internet to support our partners' evolution to the Industrial Internet. Tencent will provide advanced technologies to support our partners to upgrade their capabilities, and jointly develop digital solutions for different verticals. Internet connectivity would become a core capability to increase their overall productivity, added Mr. Lau.

Mr. Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and President of Cloud and Smart Industries Group, said, "Industrial Internet covers the whole cycle from design, research and development to production, assembling, distribution and after-sales services. It is important for enterprises to embrace digital transformation throughout the whole cycle, in order to enhance efficiency and realize digital upgrade. Tencent is positioned as a 'digital assistant', providing tools, enhancing connections and building ecosystems. We will team up with our partners to explore the possibilities, contribute to the digital ecosystem and share the benefits."

With multi-year investments, Tencent Cloud has established large-scale, stable and robust infrastructure and capabilities, complemented by online security, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, location-based services and other proprietary technologies, to support ecosystem partners across various industries.

What Tencent has accumulated in the Consumer Internet ecosystem over the years builds up its strength in developing the Industrial Internet. The massive Weixin and QQ user bases serve as the "digital gateway" for industries, while Official Accounts, Mini Programs, mobile payments, marketing solutions and WeChat Work serve as the "digital tools" that connect developers and enterprises to potential customers. Tencent assists the digital transformation to smart industries by providing technology solutions to address pain points in various industries.

Tencent has developed several benchmark cases in select verticals including finance, retail, municipal services, tourism, healthcare, transportation and education, assisting industry leaders to scale new heights. Several Global 500 companies, namely, Bank of China, COFCO, GAC Group, Wal-Mart, State Grid Corporation of China and People's Insurance Company of China, have embarked on their digital journeys with Tencent.

One of the cases is the "E-Travel in Yunnan" app, which enables tourists to use their smart phones to travel around the province, guided by the native app, Mini Programs or Official Account. Tourists can purchase entry tickets online, make payments using the app's unified QR code on a wide range of services including dining, accommodation, transportation, sight-seeing and shopping in Yunnan. Since its launch in June 2018, the service has been very popular with tourists and earned recognition from partnering merchants.

