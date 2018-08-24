Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
End-of-day quote  - 08/23
359 HKD   -0.11%
Tencent : Grant of Options

08/24/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 24 August 2018, a total of 20,440 options to subscribe for Shares are granted under the 2017 Option Scheme, subject to acceptance of the grantees. The following are the details of the Options granted:

Date of grant:

24 August 2018

Exercise price of Options granted:

Each Option shall entitle the holder to

subscribe for one Share upon exercise

of such Option at an exercise price of

HK$354 per Share

Number of Options granted:

20,440

Closing price of the Share on the

HK$354 per Share

date of grant:

Validity period of Options:

Until the last day of the 7-year period

after the date of grant of Options

None of the grantees of the aforesaid options granted is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them.

DEFINITION

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

Term

Definition

"2017 Option Scheme"

share option scheme of the Company adopted on 17 May

2017

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

Tencent Holdings Limited, a limited liability company

organised and existing under the laws of the Cayman

Islands and whose Shares are listed on the Stock

Exchange

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Option(s)"

share option(s) to subscribe for Share(s) to be granted

under the 2017 Option Scheme

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.00002 each in the share

capital of the Company (or of such other nominal

amount as shall result from a sub-division,

consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the

share capital of the Company from time to time)

"Stock Exchange"

24 August 2018

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong LimitedBy Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone and Yang Siu Shun.

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 13:46:05 UTC
