Tencent : Grant of Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 24 August 2018, a total of 20,440 options to subscribe for Shares are granted under the 2017 Option Scheme, subject to acceptance of the grantees. The following are the details of the Options granted:

Date of grant: 24 August 2018 Exercise price of Options granted: Each Option shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Option at an exercise price of HK$354 per Share Number of Options granted: 20,440 Closing price of the Share on the HK$354 per Share date of grant: Validity period of Options: Until the last day of the 7-year period after the date of grant of Options

None of the grantees of the aforesaid options granted is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them.

DEFINITION

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

Term Definition "2017 Option Scheme" share option scheme of the Company adopted on 17 May 2017 "Board" the board of directors of the Company "Company" Tencent Holdings Limited, a limited liability company organised and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands and whose Shares are listed on the Stock Exchange "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Option(s)" share option(s) to subscribe for Share(s) to be granted under the 2017 Option Scheme "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.00002 each in the share capital of the Company (or of such other nominal amount as shall result from a sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company from time to time) -2-

"Stock Exchange"

24 August 2018

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong LimitedBy Order of the Board

Ma Huateng

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:Executive Directors:

Ma Huateng and Lau Chi Ping Martin;

Non-Executive Directors:

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker and Charles St Leger Searle; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Li Dong Sheng, Iain Ferguson Bruce, Ian Charles Stone and Yang Siu Shun.