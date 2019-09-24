Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent Holdings Unit Plans Fintech JV With Investment Bank CICC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

A subsidiary of Tencent Holdings is joining forces with investment banking group China International Capital Corp in a fintech joint venture with registered capital of 500 million Chinese yuan ($70.3 million), CICC said late Tuesday.

The Tencent unit, Tencent Digital (Shenzhen) Limited, will hold 49% of the joint venture while CICC will hold 51%, the Chinese investment bank said.

The JV will facilitate CICC's wealth management, retail brokerage and other financial businesses through technological platform development and digital operational support, CICC said. The joint venture's business scope may extend to other financial institutions in the future, it said.

Tencent Holdings is CICC's third-largest shareholder, holding approximately 4.95% of its total issued shares, CICC said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP LTD -1.80% 15.28 End-of-day quote.2.96%
NASPERS LIMITED -2.65% 2385.03 End-of-day quote.-14.82%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.24% 335 End-of-day quote.6.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 7.1114 Delayed Quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
08:54pTencent Holdings Unit Plans Fintech JV With Investment Bank CICC
DJ
01:34pBIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
12:12pTENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or sh..
PU
11:02aTENCENT : and CICC to Establish a Technological Joint Venture
PU
09/23TENCENT : Voluntary announcement - intention to acquire additional equity voting..
PU
09/23TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or sh..
PU
09/23PERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
09/23Oddball Policies Give Boost To China's Insurers -- WSJ
DJ
09/23Chinese Technology Companies Hope to Leverage Consumer Data to Sell Financial..
DJ
09/22PING AN INSURANCE : Oddball Policies Give Boost to China's Insurers -- Journal R..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 381 B
EBIT 2019 120 B
Net income 2019 96 777 M
Finance 2019 51 371 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,78x
Capitalization 2 892 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 374,36  CNY
Last Close Price 304,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Office
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.42%406 819
NETFLIX-0.65%116 429
NASPERS LIMITED-14.82%70 406
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR1.36%21 911
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA7.15%21 858
COSTAR GROUP INC76.38%21 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group