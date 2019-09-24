Tencent Holdings Unit Plans Fintech JV With Investment Bank CICC

By Yifan Wang



A subsidiary of Tencent Holdings is joining forces with investment banking group China International Capital Corp in a fintech joint venture with registered capital of 500 million Chinese yuan ($70.3 million), CICC said late Tuesday.

The Tencent unit, Tencent Digital (Shenzhen) Limited, will hold 49% of the joint venture while CICC will hold 51%, the Chinese investment bank said.

The JV will facilitate CICC's wealth management, retail brokerage and other financial businesses through technological platform development and digital operational support, CICC said. The joint venture's business scope may extend to other financial institutions in the future, it said.

Tencent Holdings is CICC's third-largest shareholder, holding approximately 4.95% of its total issued shares, CICC said.

