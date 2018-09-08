Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/07
316.8 HKD   +0.70%
07:57aTENCENT : Indonesia's Go-Jek invests in online media startup as part..
RE
07:11aAlibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
RE
06:45aJACK MA : New York Times
RE
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tencent : Indonesia's Go-Jek invests in online media startup as part of expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 07:57am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek has invested in digital media startup Kumparan as part of its expansion into online content, it said.

Go-Jek, whose backers include Alphabe Inc's Google and China's Tencent Holdings, has grown rapidly since launching eight years ago in Indonesia, a country with a population of more than 250 million people.

The company already offers a wide range of app-based services outside ride-hailing, such as food delivery and movie tickets, as it competes with the other main ride-hailing app operating in Indonesia, Singapore-based Grab, which bought the Southeast Asian business of Uber Technologies this year.

Go-Jek said the investment in Jakarta-based media startup Kumparan had been done through its recently launched venture capital arm Go-Ventures, but did not disclose the size of its funding.

Kumparan is a hybrid news and social media platform that enables users to create content.

"There will be a series of strategic collaborations that we are exploring with Kumparan in supporting Indonesia’s technological developments," said Go-Jek's corporate affairs chief Nila Marita.

Go-Jek is betting heavily on becoming an online multimedia content provider for Indonesia and set up its own in-house studio in 2018 to produce original films, in partnership with local film production houses.

The company plans to eventually launch a subscription-based original content service.

"At present, we are still in the exploration phase of the concept related to the creation of creative content," a spokesperson for Go-Jek told Reuters.

"As a local company, Go-Jek will continue to support local content creators."

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Fanny Potkin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
07:57aTENCENT : Indonesia's Go-Jek invests in online media startup as part of expansio..
RE
07:11aAlibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
RE
06:45aJACK MA : New York Times
RE
09/07TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or sh..
PU
09/07Helsinki, Finnair and Tencent ink strategic cooperation
AQ
09/07Helsinki, Finnair and Tencent ink strategic cooperation
AQ
09/07Tech Declines Add to Pressure on Emerging Markets
DJ
09/07JD COM : E-commerce predicted to capture 10% of Thai retail segment
AQ
09/07Why do so many Chinese children wear glasses?
AQ
09/07HSI opens down 78 pts at 26,895; H-share -26 pts at 10,552
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05NIO IPO : The New Serious Competitor Of Tesla In China 
08/26ALIBABA : 4 Factors Suppressing The Share Price 
08/22Who Is Who In China Retail 
08/20The Young Investor's ETF Strategy - Performance Update And Adding SCHE For Ex.. 
08/20Rare Entry Into One Of China's Largest Tech Giants 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 326 B
EBIT 2018 97 126 M
Net income 2018 83 776 M
Finance 2018 63 985 M
Yield 2018 0,33%
P/E ratio 2018 32,01
P/E ratio 2019 25,56
EV / Sales 2018 7,87x
EV / Sales 2019 5,75x
Capitalization 2 626 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 399  CNY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-22.31%383 785
NETFLIX81.64%150 869
NASPERS LIMITED-10.12%87 049
IQIYI INC0.00%19 221
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP64.66%16 269
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-29.45%16 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.