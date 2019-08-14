Tencent : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function

With effect from 15 August 2019, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:-

Executive Directors

Ma Huateng

Lau Chi Ping Martin

Non-Executive Directors

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker

Charles St Leger Searle

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Li Dong Sheng

Iain Ferguson Bruce

Ian Charles Stone

Yang Siu Shun

Ke Yang

The Company has 5 Board committees. The table below indicates membership information of each of the Board committees:-

Corporate Audit Governance Investment Nomination Remuneration Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Ma Huateng M C Lau Chi Ping Martin C Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker M Charles St Leger Searle M C M M Li Dong Sheng M M Iain Ferguson Bruce M M M Ian Charles Stone M M M C Yang Siu Shun C M Ke Yang M Note:

: Chairman of relevant Board committees M : Member of relevant Board committees

Remark:

Ke Yang has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 15 August 2019.