TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD    0700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/13
334 HKD   -1.76%
Tencent : List of Directors and their Role and Function

08/14/2019 | 10:52am EDT

List of Directors and their Role and Function

With effect from 15 August 2019, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:-

Executive Directors

Ma Huateng

Lau Chi Ping Martin

Non-Executive Directors

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker

Charles St Leger Searle

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Li Dong Sheng

Iain Ferguson Bruce

Ian Charles Stone

Yang Siu Shun

Ke Yang

The Company has 5 Board committees. The table below indicates membership information of each of the Board committees:-

Corporate

Audit

Governance

Investment

Nomination

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Ma Huateng

M

C

Lau Chi Ping Martin

C

Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker

M

Charles St Leger Searle

M

C

M

M

Li Dong Sheng

M

M

Iain Ferguson Bruce

M

M

M

Ian Charles Stone

M

M

M

C

Yang Siu Shun

C

M

Ke Yang

M

Note:

  1. : Chairman of relevant Board committees M : Member of relevant Board committees

Remark:

Ke Yang has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 15 August 2019.

14 August 2019

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 14:51:04 UTC
