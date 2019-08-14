Tencent : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function
With effect from 15 August 2019, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Tencent Holdings Limited (the "Company") are set out below:-
Executive Directors
Ma Huateng
Lau Chi Ping Martin
Non-Executive Directors
Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker
Charles St Leger Searle
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Li Dong Sheng
Iain Ferguson Bruce
Ian Charles Stone
Yang Siu Shun
Ke Yang
The Company has 5 Board committees. The table below indicates membership information of each of the Board committees:-
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
Governance
|
Investment
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ma Huateng
|
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lau Chi Ping Martin
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jacobus Petrus (Koos) Bekker
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charles St Leger Searle
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Li Dong Sheng
|
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iain Ferguson Bruce
|
M
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ian Charles Stone
|
M
|
M
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yang Siu Shun
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ke Yang
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
-
: Chairman of relevant Board committees M : Member of relevant Board committees
Remark:
Ke Yang has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 15 August 2019.