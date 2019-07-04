Tencent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/06/2019
Name of Issuer
Tencent Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
04/07/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 700
Description :
TENCENT
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.00002
HK$1,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.00002
HK$1,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Authorised share
preference
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Authorised share
classes of
Par value
capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency) :
HK$1,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
9,520,938,388
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
32,123
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
9,520,970,511
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new
No. of new
share option
shares of
shares of issuer
scheme
issuer issued
which may be
including EGM
Movement during the month
during the
issued pursuant
approval date
month
thereto as at
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
pursuant
close of the
class of shares
thereto
month
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Post-IPO Share
Option Scheme II
adopted on
16/05/2007
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
(i) Exercise price
(September 2012)
--
--
--
--
--
7,875
HK$49.76
(ii) Exercise price
(March 2014)
--
--
--
--
--
10,562,500
HK$114.52
(iii) Exercise price
(May 2014)
--
--
--
--
--
62,500
HK$112.3
(iv) Exercise price
(July 2014)
--
6,000
--
--
6,000
579,014
HK$124.3
(v) Exercise price
(December 2014)
--
--
--
--
--
20,187
HK$116.4
(vi) Exercise price
(April 2015)
--
--
--
--
--
525,000
HK$149.8
(vii) Exercise price
(July 2015)
--
--
--
--
--
299,260
HK$148.9
(viii) Exercise price
(March 2016)
--
--
--
--
--
7,268,750
HK$158.1
(ix) Exercise price
(July 2016)
--
--
--
--
--
363,876
HK$174.86
(x) Exercise price
(March 2017)
--
--
--
--
--
14,230,550
HK$225.44
Sub-total:
6,000
6,000
2. Post-IPO Share
Option Scheme IV
adopted on
17/05/2017
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
(i) Exercise price
--
26,123
30,163
--
26,123
1,575,987
(July 2017)
HK$272.36
(ii) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
29,854
(November 2017)
HK$419.6
(iii) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
51,683
(January 2018)
HK$444.2
(iv) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
6,097,039
(April 2018)
HK$410
(v) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
8,796
(May 2018)
HK$407
(vi) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
30,035
(June 2018)
HK$403.16
(vii) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
--
(July 2018)
HK$386.6
(viii) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
--
(August 2018)
HK$354
(ix) Exercise price
--
--
--
--
--
--
(April 2019)
HK$376
Sub-total:
26,123
30,163
26,123
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
32,123
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HK$7,860,660.28
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
Nominal value
issued
issued
Currency
Exercised
Nominal value
during the
pursuant
Description of warrants
at close of
month
thereto as at
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
pursuant
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
thereto
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class
)
N/A
