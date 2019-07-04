Log in
Tencent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019

0
07/04/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Tencent Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

04/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 700

Description :

TENCENT

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

HK$1,000,000

2

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

9,520,938,388

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

32,123

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

9,520,970,511

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new

No. of new

share option

shares of

shares of issuer

scheme

issuer issued

which may be

including EGM

Movement during the month

during the

issued pursuant

approval date

month

thereto as at

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

pursuant

close of the

class of shares

thereto

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Post-IPO Share

Option Scheme II

adopted on

16/05/2007

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

(September 2012)

--

--

--

--

--

7,875

HK$49.76

(ii) Exercise price

(March 2014)

--

--

--

--

--

10,562,500

HK$114.52

(iii) Exercise price

(May 2014)

--

--

--

--

--

62,500

HK$112.3

(iv) Exercise price

(July 2014)

--

6,000

--

--

6,000

579,014

HK$124.3

(v) Exercise price

(December 2014)

--

--

--

--

--

20,187

HK$116.4

(vi) Exercise price

(April 2015)

--

--

--

--

--

525,000

HK$149.8

(vii) Exercise price

(July 2015)

--

--

--

--

--

299,260

HK$148.9

(viii) Exercise price

(March 2016)

--

--

--

--

--

7,268,750

HK$158.1

3

March 2019

(ix) Exercise price

(July 2016)

--

--

--

--

--

363,876

HK$174.86

(x) Exercise price

(March 2017)

--

--

--

--

--

14,230,550

HK$225.44

Sub-total:

6,000

6,000

2. Post-IPO Share

Option Scheme IV

adopted on

17/05/2017

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

--

26,123

30,163

--

26,123

1,575,987

(July 2017)

HK$272.36

(ii) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

29,854

(November 2017)

HK$419.6

(iii) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

51,683

(January 2018)

HK$444.2

(iv) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

6,097,039

(April 2018)

HK$410

(v) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

8,796

(May 2018)

HK$407

(vi) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

30,035

(June 2018)

HK$403.16

(vii) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

--

(July 2018)

HK$386.6

(viii) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

--

(August 2018)

HK$354

(ix) Exercise price

--

--

--

--

--

--

(April 2019)

HK$376

Sub-total:

26,123

30,163

26,123

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

32,123

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

HK$7,860,660.28

4

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

Nominal value

issued

issued

Currency

Exercised

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Description of warrants

at close of

month

thereto as at

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

5

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:22:03 UTC
About