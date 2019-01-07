Tencent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: Tencent Holdings Limited
Date Submitted: 07/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 700
Description: TENCENT
No. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.00002
HK$1,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
HK$0.00002
HK$1,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description:
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value (State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Authorised share capital (State currency)
HK$1,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No. of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
9,520,262,541
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
44,550
Balance at close of the month
9,520,307,091
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the month
Granted
Movement during the monthGranted
1. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme II adopted on 16/05/2007
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
(i) Exercise price (September 2012)
(i) Exercise price
(September 2012)
HK$49.76
(ii) Exercise price
(March 2014)
HK$114.52
(iii) Exercise price
(May 2014)
HK$112.3
(iv) Exercise price
(July 2014)
HK$124.3
(v) Exercise price
(December 2014)
HK$116.4
(vi) Exercise price
(April 2015)
HK$149.8
(vii) Exercise price
(July 2015)
HK$148.9
(viii) Exercise price
(March 2016)
HK$158.1
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
22,875
62,500
--642,339
393,750
343,410
(ix) Exercise price
(July 2016)
HK$174.86
(x) Exercise price
(March 2017)
HK$225.44
Sub-total: 16,063
2. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme IV adopted on 17/05/2017
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
(i) Exercise price (July 2017)
(i) Exercise price
(July 2017)
HK$272.36
(ii) Exercise price
(November 2017)
HK$419.6
(iii) Exercise price
(January 2018)
HK$444.2
(iv) Exercise price
(April 2018)
HK$410
(v) Exercise price
(May 2018)
HK$407
(vi) Exercise price
(June 2018)
HK$403.16
(vii) Exercise price
(July 2018)
HK$386.6
(viii) Exercise price
(August 2018)
HK$354
Sub-total: 28,487
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency): HK$9,878,350.22
28,487
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
------------9,940
HK$9,878,350.22
