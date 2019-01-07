Tencent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedTencent Holdings Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 700

Description :TENCENTNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

HK$1,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

9,520,262,541

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

44,550

N/A

Balance at close of the month

9,520,307,091

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGranted

1. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme II adopted on 16/05/2007 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

(September 2012)

HK$49.76

(ii) Exercise price

(March 2014)

HK$114.52

(iii) Exercise price

(May 2014)

HK$112.3

(iv) Exercise price

(July 2014)

HK$124.3

(v) Exercise price

(December 2014)

HK$116.4

(vi) Exercise price

(April 2015)

HK$149.8

(vii) Exercise price

(July 2015)

HK$148.9

(viii) Exercise price

(March 2016)

HK$158.1

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Exercised

--

--

--

11,063

--

--

5,000

--

Cancelled

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Lapsed

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month 22,875 8,892,500 62,500 --

--

--

11,063

--

--

5,000

--642,339

393,750

343,410

(ix) Exercise price

(July 2016)

HK$174.86

(x) Exercise price

(March 2017)

HK$225.44 Sub-total:

2. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme IV adopted on 17/05/2017 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

(July 2017)

HK$272.36

(ii) Exercise price

(November 2017)

HK$419.6

(iii) Exercise price

(January 2018)

HK$444.2

(iv) Exercise price

(April 2018)

HK$410

(v) Exercise price

(May 2018)

HK$407

(vi) Exercise price

(June 2018)

HK$403.16

(vii) Exercise price

(July 2018)

HK$386.6

(viii) Exercise price

(August 2018)

HK$354 Sub-total:

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

--

--------------------

--

16,063 4,020

28,487 6,143

--------------

28,487

-- 420,837 -- 6,958,258 16,063 28,487 1,730,171 -- 29,854 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 28,487 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 44,550 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A 4,020

------------9,940

--

16,083

HK$9,878,350.22

--

------------------

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued during the pursuant thereto as at close of the month month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A