Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:14am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedTencent Holdings Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 700

Description :TENCENTNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

HK$0.00002

HK$1,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Authorised share capital (State currency)

HK$1,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

9,520,262,541

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

44,550

N/A

Balance at close of the month

9,520,307,091

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGranted

1. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme II adopted on 16/05/2007 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

(September 2012)

HK$49.76

(ii) Exercise price

(March 2014)

HK$114.52

(iii) Exercise price

(May 2014)

HK$112.3

(iv) Exercise price

(July 2014)

HK$124.3

(v) Exercise price

(December 2014)

HK$116.4

(vi) Exercise price

(April 2015)

HK$149.8

(vii) Exercise price

(July 2015)

HK$148.9

(viii) Exercise price

(March 2016)

HK$158.1

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Exercised

--

--

--

11,063

--

--

5,000

--

Cancelled

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Lapsed

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

22,875

8,892,500

62,500

--

--

--

11,063

--

--

5,000

--642,339

393,750

343,410

(ix) Exercise price

(July 2016)

HK$174.86

(x) Exercise price

(March 2017)

HK$225.44 Sub-total:

2. Post-IPO Share Option Scheme IV adopted on 17/05/2017 Ordinary shares (Note 1)

(i) Exercise price

(July 2017)

HK$272.36

(ii) Exercise price

(November 2017)

HK$419.6

(iii) Exercise price

(January 2018)

HK$444.2

(iv) Exercise price

(April 2018)

HK$410

(v) Exercise price

(May 2018)

HK$407

(vi) Exercise price

(June 2018)

HK$403.16

(vii) Exercise price

(July 2018)

HK$386.6

(viii) Exercise price

(August 2018)

HK$354 Sub-total:

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

--

--------------------

--

16,063 4,020

28,487 6,143

--------------

28,487

--

420,837

--

6,958,258

16,063

28,487

1,730,171

--

29,854

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

28,487

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

44,550

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

4,020

------------9,940

--

16,083

HK$9,878,350.22

--

------------------

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during the

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
06:14aTENCENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
03:36aHSI opens up 389 pts at 26,015; H-share up 169 pts at 10,199
AQ
01:30aNew twist in cryptocurrency tale
AQ
01/06ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leaps Amid Broad Gains For Asian Markets
DJ
01/06TENCENT : Start-ups hopeful as China readies Nasdaq-style tech board
RE
01/05TENCENT : to build China Telecom data centers in Guangdong
AQ
01/04TENCENT : Date of Board Meeting
PU
01/03HSI opens down 118 pts at 24,946; H-share -45 pts at 9,790
AQ
01/03HSI opens down 52 pts at 25,077; H-share -8 pts at 9,824
AQ
01/02Nexon founder to sell controlling stake in gaming co's holding firm - Korea E..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 97 014 M
Net income 2018 82 033 M
Finance 2018 61 634 M
Yield 2018 0,34%
P/E ratio 2018 31,67
P/E ratio 2019 28,00
EV / Sales 2018 8,07x
EV / Sales 2019 6,13x
Capitalization 2 592 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 342  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-1.33%377 888
NETFLIX11.17%129 766
NASPERS LIMITED1.91%87 592
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA4.41%21 112
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP-0.02%15 283
WEIBO CORP (ADR)4.79%13 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.