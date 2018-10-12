Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
End-of-day quote  - 10/11
267 HKD   -6.64%
07:02aTENCENT MUSIC D : sources
RE
10/11Tencent Music Pauses IPO Amid Market Turmoil
DJ
10/11Stolen Apple IDs in China Lead to Mobile-Payment Pilfering
DJ
Tencent Music delays $2 billion U.S. IPO due to weak markets: sources

10/12/2018 | 07:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors use phones underneath of logo of Tencent at Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment has delayed its planned U.S. initial public offering (IPO) until at least November as the owner of China's most popular music apps prefers to wait for global stock markets to stabilize, three sources said.

The music arm of tech giant Tencent Holdings is expected to raise at least $2 billion and was originally planning to launch its offering as soon as next week, the sources said.

However, Wall Street on Wednesday suffered its worst one-day drop in eight months, with the S&P 500 down 3.29 per cent. The index dropped a further 2.06 percent on Thursday.

"Are they really going to launch into this window?" asked one source involved in the deal, adding that the company had plenty of cash. "Why try and jam something out now?"

Chinese shares have also fallen, with the CSI 300 index of mainland Chinese blue-chips <.CSI300> down 4.8 percent to a 27-month low on Thursday.

“Given the recent challenging market conditions, it won’t be a good idea for the company to go ahead with the listing timetable. It makes more sense to wait till the market recovers a bit,” said another person with knowledge of the matter.

Tencent Music declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the information was not public.

At $2 billion, the IPO would be one of the largest by a Chinese company in the United States this year, behind the $2.4 billion raised by video streaming company iQiyi in March but ahead of the $1.6 billion garnered by online group discounter Pinduoduo in July.

In total, Chinese companies have raised $7.5 billion from U.S. markets so far this year - the biggest amount since 2014 - according to Refinitiv data.

Tencent Music filed for its IPO earlier this month, setting a placeholder sum of $1 billion for registration purposes.

The company owns streaming apps QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo as well as karaoke app WeSing, and claims more than 800 million monthly active users.

The number of Tencent Music shares to be sold were not disclosed and potential valuations were unclear. Its Swedish music streaming counterpart Spotify Technology SA is currently valued at around $27.1 billion.

The Chinese firm, which has a cross shareholding deal with Spotify, offers more in the way of socially interactive services that makes it profitable, while the Swedish firm is not. Tencent Music reported a 92 percent jump in sales in the first half of this year and net profit of $263 million.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Julia Fioretti in Hong Kong; Writing by Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Julie Zhu and Julia Fioretti
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 25052.83 Delayed Quote.1.35%
IQIYI INC 1.10% 24.87 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6964.0265 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7329.0605 Delayed Quote.7.51%
PINDUODUO INC 2.41% 20.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 1.87% 152.27 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -6.64% 267 End-of-day quote.-34.53%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 323 B
EBIT 2018 96 081 M
Net income 2018 82 158 M
Finance 2018 58 447 M
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 22,32
EV / Sales 2018 6,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 2 246 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 390  CNY
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-34.53%325 826
NETFLIX67.27%154 897
NASPERS LIMITED-23.53%80 090
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%28 771
IQIYI INC0.00%18 859
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP58.00%16 782
