Tencent : New Tencent Headquarters Offer Glimpse Into Workplace of Future

By Dominique Fong and Shan Li

SHENZHEN, China -- Tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s new twin-tower headquarters in this southern megacity offers a glimpse into the future of office life, a future where China is pulling ahead in the race for innovative workspaces.

Tencent -- a company best known for developing WeChat, the social-networking mobile app with over a billion users -- began moving employees into its centerpiece high-rises, the Seafront Towers, in October to prepare for future expansion.

Cammy Liu, a 24-year-old Tencent secretary, enjoys the new home base's state-of-the-art benefits. A camera scans her face using facial-recognition technology so she can enter the elevator and go up to her floor. She can order meals via smartphone and have them delivered to her in some of the staff dining areas.

It was so convenient, "I gained five to six kilos after the move," Ms. Liu said.

Tencent declined to disclose its total investment in the new headquarters, but analysts estimate construction costs at around $600 million.

The complex, with a shared lobby connecting the two towers, is among a new crop of buildings in China that reflect a growing change in corporate work culture. Chinese firms are encouraging a stronger sense of community by featuring more open gathering spaces and advancing new technologies to make office life more efficient.

Tencent, partnering with an architecture firm, envisioned a twist on the Silicon Valley-style tech office space. Instead of a flat suburban box, the headquarters is split into two vertical towers. Two midair bridges connect the towers and provide communal gathering spaces, like quads in a vertical campus.

One reason for the vertical design was that nine years ago, Tencent could buy only a small real-estate parcel in Shenzhen, which was running out of open urban land during its makeover from a small fishing village to China's leading tech hub. The building's design was also intended as a solution to create more mobility and flow, leading to more chance encounters among employees.

"The challenge of the high-rise building is it's inherently anti-connection, a series of these stacked plates," said Jonathan Ward, a Los Angeles-based design partner at architecture firm NBBJ and the lead architect for Tencent's HQ project. "They go up in the sky and nobody can see each other. We have to rethink the high-rise building."

Mr. Ward said cultivating a family spirit within its headquarters was a priority for Tencent in China. "I don't see that so much in the U.S. as a fundamental driver," he said.

On a recent visit, Tencent employees were on the bridge at the 21st floor, playing ping pong and basketball together and lining up for a rock-climbing wall. Tencent wanted the bridge to promote health and wellness and to symbolize the heart of the complex. The bridge beginning at the 34th floor includes a Tencent University training center for employees.

Sebastian Hill, an architect at NBBJ in Hong Kong, said open meeting spaces scattered throughout the towers encourage workers to change up their routines. About 8,000 Tencent employees moved from another building in Shenzhen to the new offices, which can handle a total of 10,000.

"The old headquarters wasn't very big, so you had to stay at your desk to work," Ms. Liu said. "But now there is plenty of space, lots of sofas and places to sit and work and chat with co-workers. We don't just sit at our desk."

Chinese companies are becoming more willing to experiment with new workplace technologies, analysts say. At Tencent, people can book conference rooms and check shuttle-bus schedules using an official WeChat account for employees. Facial recognition to enter office buildings is becoming commonplace.

"Many people in the U.S. and even more so in the EU, would see that as an invasion of privacy, but in China people really appreciate the convenience it creates," said Jordan Kostelac, property technology director at JLL, a real-estate brokerage firm.

Elsewhere in Shenzhen, one of China's largest insurers, Ping An Insurance, took inspiration for its new headquarters from the shape of New York City's Empire State Building. The second-tallest skyscraper in China, it was completed in 2017. (China's tallest skyscraper is the 128-story Shanghai Tower.)

"We really wanted to have a statement," said Florence Chan, an architect at New York-based Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, which designed the tower.

Ping An Financial Centre also employs a facial-recognition system for employees. And from about noon to 1:30 p.m. the ceiling lights dim, so employees can comfortably nap at their desks, a common practice in Chinese work culture.

In Hangzhou, a prosperous coastal Chinese city, employees at the headquarters of Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba, work in open spaces referred to as Z-Space, which is meant to encourage "hierarchy-free collaborations and straightforward communications," an Ant Financial spokesman said. Employees can book meeting rooms and receive automated alerts for package deliveries via a smartphone app.

During its building heyday starting around the Beijing Summer Olympics, China was a playground for global architects testing out whimsical showpiece designs, like the iconic China Central Television building in Beijing designed by Rem Koolhaas, which looks like a pair of entangled trousers, or the egg-shaped National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing.

The enthusiasm has cooled in the years since President Xi Jinping called for an end to "weird" buildings in 2014. That remark caused some architects to pre-emptively tone down designs to avoid possible government scrutiny.

Architects have since begun to "rethink" splashy tower designs in China, Ms. Chan said.

