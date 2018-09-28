Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tencent : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Tencent Holdings Limited Stock code: 700

Date submitted: 28 September 2018

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issues of shares

(Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing number of issued shares before relevant share issue

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at (Note 2) 27 September 2018

9,522,734,291

(Note 3)

Shares repurchased on 7 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(22,700)

Shares repurchased on 10 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(124,000)

Shares repurchased on 11 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(126,000)

Shares repurchased on 12 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(125,000)

Shares repurchased on 13 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(124,000)

Shares repurchased on 14 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(71,000)

Shares repurchased on 17 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(118,000)

For Main Board listed issuers

Shares repurchased on 18 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(125,000)

Shares repurchased on 19 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(120,000)

Shares repurchased on 20 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(122,000)

Shares repurchased on 21 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(118,300)

Shares repurchased on 24 September 2018 and cancelled on 28 September 2018

(117,000)

Shares repurchased on 26 September 2018 but not yet cancelled

116,500

Shares repurchased on 27 September 2018 but not yet cancelled

118,000

Share repurchases on 28 September 2018

121,000

0.0013%

Closing balance as at

(Note 8) 28 September 2018

9,521,421,291

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share redemption"; and

    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

  • 8. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II. A.

Purchase report

Number ofTrading date

28 September 2018

Totalsecurities purchased 121,000 121,000

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

On the Exchange

326.60

321.20

39,091,978.20 39,091,978.20

B.

Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

1,668,500

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

0.0176%

(a)

(1,668,500 x 100) 9,503,686,366

_

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 10 April 2018 which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by:

Lau Suk Yi

(Name)

Title:

Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 12:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
02:17pTENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or sh..
PU
12:48pDunhuang music gets a digital boost
AQ
12:32pDunhuang music gets a digital boost
AQ
10:39aHSI opens up 163 pts at 27,879; H-share up 71 pts at 11,010
AQ
07:18aTENCENT : buys back 118k shares at HK$497m
AQ
09/27Telus and Tencent Launch WeChat Go Travelers SIM Card in North America
DJ
09/27NASPERS : More investments in private markets would boost economy
AQ
09/27WeChat Pay HK expands payment services to mainland
AQ
09/27Technology expo wows in Beijing
AQ
09/27Tencent Music, bound for U.S. IPO, profits from social savvy
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/20SEA LTD. : Be Realistic About The Path To Profitability 
09/14Expanding My 'Trade Peace' Portfolio 
09/11Nio prices IPO at low end of range 
09/10Tencent will shutter poker game 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 324 B
EBIT 2018 96 661 M
Net income 2018 83 548 M
Finance 2018 63 504 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 33,32
P/E ratio 2019 26,63
EV / Sales 2018 8,21x
EV / Sales 2019 6,01x
Capitalization 2 727 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 396  CNY
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.21%396 249
NETFLIX88.16%164 551
NASPERS LIMITED-11.73%95 657
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 425
IQIYI INC0.00%19 614
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP72.14%17 962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.