THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBTUION IN THE UNITED STATES

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Tencent Prices US$6 Billion Notes Offering under Global Medium Term Note Programme

3 April 2019 (New York time) - Hong Kong - Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company", SEHK: 00700), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, announced that the Company has priced an aggregate principal amount of US$6 billion unsecured senior notes under its US$20 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"). The pricing of the US$6 billion notes includes: (i) US$750 million notes at an annual floating rate of 0.910% over 3-month USD LIBOR and (ii) US$1.25 billion notes at an annual fixed rate of 3.280%, both of which will mature after 5 years on 11 April 2024; (iii) US$500 million notes which will mature after 7 years on 11 April 2026 at an annual fixed rate of 3.575%; (iv) US$3 billion notes which will mature after 10 years on 11 April 2029 at an annual fixed rate of 3.975%; and (v) US$500 million notes which will mature after 30 years on 11 April 2049 at an annual fixed rate of 4.525%.

After issuance of the US$6 billion notes on 11 April 2019, the Company will have utilised approximately US$15.513 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under the Programme.

The notes will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. None of the notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong, the United States, or any other jurisdictions, nor will the notes be placed to any connected person(s) of the Company.

The estimated net proceeds of the notes offering, after deduction of underwriting fees, discounts and commissions but not other expenses payable in connection with the notes offering, will amount to approximately US$5.98 billion. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Mr. Martin Lau, President of Tencent, said, "We are pleased with the encouraging response to the notes, which illustrates investors' recognition of our solid credit profile, supported by our highly cash