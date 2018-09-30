Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tencent Targets Business Customers in Restructuring Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

By Shan Li

BEIJING -- Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced its first restructuring in six years Sunday, including creating a new division to focus on business services such as cloud computing.

Tencent has lagged behind rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in cloud computing. Business services are seen as a potential growth area as revenue from videogames and advertising -- Tencent's bread-and-butter -- slows, partly because of regulatory problems and a maturing market.

"It's a really major change and signals they are looking for a new strategy," said Shawn Yang, executive director of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors. "Their most profitable businesses are gaming and advertising, but they are about to hit a ceiling."

Tencent shares have plunged 20.4% this year, closing Friday at 323.20 Hong Kong dollars, as Chinese regulators have frozen approval of new videogames, which is Tencent's single-biggest source of revenue. Tecent's second-quarter profit fell for the first time year-over-year since 2005 as it grappled with the increased government scrutiny.

The Shenzhen-based company said it will trim its business units from seven to six by consolidating most of the responsibilities of several of its content-focused groups -- including online media and mobile internet, into one. Videogames will remain under the interactive entertainment group.

A separate group for its WeChat social network, which has more than 1 billion users, will remain in place.

It also will set up a technical committee to push for research and development as Tencent looks to a future powered by artificial intelligence and 5G, the company said in a statement.

In a statement, President Martin Lau said the company had to "stay awake" to "lead Tencent into the next era." Chief Executive Pony Ma called the changes "a new starting point for Tencent in the next 20 years."

Alibaba dominates Chinese cloud computing, with about 45% market share compared with Tencent's 10%.

Tencent traditionally has focused on products for consumers, so focusing on servicing corporate clients will require a cultural shift within Tencent. The company is known for a decentralized system where product innovation frequently percolates from the bottom up. However, cloud computing requires a more centralized management structure for developing the technology and selling to business clients.

But those changes are necessary if Tencent wants to remain a player in the future, Mr. Yang said.

"They need to find the next biggest opportunities," Mr. Yang said. Catering to other businesses will be "the most important concept for the next 10 to 20 years."

--

Yang Jie

contributed to article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.94% 164.76 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.68% 323.2 End-of-day quote.-20.75%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
08:03pTencent Targets Business Customers in Restructuring Plan
DJ
12:53pTencent to set up new business groups in restructuring
AQ
12:36pTencent to set up new business groups in restructuring
AQ
11:35aTENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
RE
05:35aSix trends in China's luxury industry
AQ
05:27aSix trends in China's luxury industry
AQ
09/28TENCENT : Music sees profits
AQ
09/28TENCENT : Music sees profits
AQ
09/28TENCENT : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital and/or sh..
PU
09/28Dunhuang music gets a digital boost
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Tencent's woes weigh on emerging-market funds 
09/22Amazon Competitor Gets $300M At $1.2B Valuation 
09/20SEA LTD. : Be Realistic About The Path To Profitability 
09/14Expanding My 'Trade Peace' Portfolio 
09/11Nio prices IPO at low end of range 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 324 B
EBIT 2018 96 661 M
Net income 2018 83 548 M
Finance 2018 63 504 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 33,13
P/E ratio 2019 26,48
EV / Sales 2018 8,17x
EV / Sales 2019 5,97x
Capitalization 2 713 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 396  CNY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.75%394 958
NETFLIX98.33%165 783
NASPERS LIMITED-12.96%94 869
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 846
IQIYI INC0.00%20 159
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP72.14%18 101
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.