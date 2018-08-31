Log in
Tencent and Chinese Gaming Rivals Shudder as Government Tightens Grip -- Update

08/31/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

By Shan Li

BEIJING--China will limit videogame releases and set new restrictions on play time for youths, sending a shudder through the industry in the world's largest game market.

The action followed increasing government scrutiny of videogames in China, which have come under fire in state media both for graphic violent content as well as the amount of time young people spend playing them.

The new measures were announced by China's Ministry of Education as part of a broader plan to combat vision problems among schoolchildren and adolescents. The new restrictions reflect officials' concerns that youths are spending too many hours playing videogames and neglecting their studies, analysts say.

Authorities will now work to "implement the regulation of the total number of online games, control the number of new online games operating, explore the age-appropriate reminder system in line with national conditions and take measures to limit the use time of minors," the ministry said Thursday.

No further details, such as the number of games to be released or specific playtime restrictions, were released. Still, the news pushed shares of gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. down 4.6% to 340.8 Hong Kong dollars (US$43.42). American depositary receipts of NetEase Inc., Tencent's biggest local gaming rival, fell 7.2% to US$194.39 on Thursday.

"It's not a good thing for the online gaming industry," said Chenyu Cui, a senior research analyst at IHS Markit, adding that "the details will be key to deciding how big the impact will be."

The industry had been bracing for a clampdown. Chinese regulators haven't greenlighted the sale of new titles since March, nor have they approved the sale of special features within games that are the primary source of revenue for those offered as free downloads.

The freeze cost Tencent, China's biggest gaming company, as much as $1.5 billion in lost sales in the second quarter, according to estimates from two analysts.

NetEase declined to comment, and Tencent didn't return requests for comment. In a call with analysts on Tencent's disappointing second-quarter earnings report Aug. 15, president Martin Lau blamed the delay in getting games approved on a reshuffling of the bureaucracies responsible for approving games.

But others suspected the government had been moving to restrict videogames, just as it has recently with other online content.

"Definitely it's become more scrutinized," said Joost van Dreunen, head of analyst firm SuperData Research Inc. That "has naturally led the Chinese government or regulatory bodies to say, 'We need to button this a little more, we need to have more control over this.'"

China has zoomed past U.S. and Japan to become the world's largest videogame market. Its nearly 620 million players are projected to spend $37.9 billion this year, up from about 446 million players spending $22.2 billion in 2015, according to research firm Newzoo.

The growth has been driven by games that are typically free to download. Tencent has benefited from the trend, but its profit hinges on players buying extra weapons and costumes for their online avatars.

"The more money they make, they are essentially making it from people addicted to videogames," said technology consultant and writer Matthew Brennan. "There is a divergence of interest between [Tencent and] the government, which in many respects sees videogames as something detrimental to the youth of the country."

The drumbeat against videogames has been building for more than a year, with Tencent coming under fire in 2017 for its Honor of Kings mobile game, which state-run People's Daily deemed so addictive that school children were skipping homework to play long into the night.

Tao Hongkai, a professor at Huazhong Normal University, has long advocated limits on play time as well as content restrictions. Most Chinese youth were raised during the recently abandoned "one-child" policy and lacked sibling playmates, Mr. Tao noted, making the solo pursuit of games especially enticing. Parental pressure to excel in school, he added, means scant time for healthier but more time-consuming hobbies such as sports and music.

"The problem is greater now," he said, citing the expanding numbers of players and games. "So the government is starting to pay attention."

About 8,000 to 10,000 games are released every year in China, with Tencent and NetEast accounting for perhaps 100 of those combined. If limits are set that drastically fall below the annual output, it will have an outsize impact on small-to-medium-size gaming studios that lack the government relationships and cash reserves to navigate a bureaucratic jungle, analysts say.

"This will likely accelerate market consolidation toward top developers and quality games at the expense of smaller players," Karen Chan, an equity analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a Friday report.

Greg Pilarowski, head of law firm Pillar Legal and former general counsel at Chinese gaming company ShanDa Interactive Entertainment, cautioned that Chinese ministries sometimes make broad pronouncements without a clear plan for implementation. He noted that the plan also includes calls for cutting back on schoolwork and ensuring that children exercise daily for over an hour.

"You get these ministries in China shooting from the hip a lot more than you do in the U.S.," he added. "They just fire it out, and oftentimes there's no follow through."

The Ministry of Education didn't respond to a request for comment.

In its release Thursday, the Ministry said the new rules will be implemented by the General Administration of Press and Publication, which falls under the Communist Party's Propaganda Department. That could signal that it will become the primary body for game approval.

Games previously required approval from the both the Ministry of Culture and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. The latter was disbanded in March, and its duties were divided between the Propaganda Department and a new agency called the National Radio and Television Administration.

That triggered a debate over which agency would ultimately regulate the gaming industry. Mr. Pilarowski, however, noted that some responsibilities may still be shared.

Games aren't alone in facing tougher scrutiny. Chinese authorities have recently taken a series of actions against video and news sites with objectionable content, and a popular humor app was forced to shut down.

The dollar losses were relatively small in those cases. There is much more at stake with videogames.

In addition to the estimated $1.5 billion loss from sales of in-game features, Tencent was recently forced to stop sales of "Monster Hunter: World," in which players hunt and kill exotic fantasy creatures.

The game has been approved for release before the approval blackout, but when it came out in August, regulators revoked its operating license within days, citing "a large number of complaints," Tencent said. The game cost 299 yuan (US$43.68) for a standard version and 358 yuan for the deluxe edition. Tencent said it had received more than one million preorders.

Lin Zhu, Fanfan Wang and

Xiao Xiao

in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com

NETEASE -7.19% 194.39 Delayed Quote.-39.30%
NETEASE -7.31% 164.07 Delayed Quote.-39.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.94% 357.4 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
