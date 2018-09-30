Tencent : announces a restructuring as challenges rise

Log in
09/30/2018 | 08:03am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings announced on Sunday its first restructuring in six years, as it faces increased challenges from tighter government regulations.

The Shenzhen-based and Hong Kong-listed company will integrate the original seven business groups into six, including a new one on cloud and smart industries, the company said in a statement.

Tencent will "further explore the integration of social, content and technology that is more suitable for future trends, and promote the upgrade from consumer internet to industrial internet", it added.

Tencent will also set up a technology committee.

Tencent, hit by China's intensified crackdown on online gaming, has reported its first quarterly profit fall in nearly 13 years.

The main business of Tencent, which was founded in 1998, is video games but the company also runs China's dominant social network, WeChat, with more than 1 billion users.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 324 B
EBIT 2018 96 661 M
Net income 2018 83 548 M
Finance 2018 63 504 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 33,13
P/E ratio 2019 26,48
EV / Sales 2018 8,17x
EV / Sales 2019 5,97x
Capitalization 2 713 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 396  CNY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.75%394 958
NETFLIX98.33%165 783
NASPERS LIMITED-12.96%94 869
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 846
IQIYI INC0.00%20 159
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP72.14%18 101
