TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD    0700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 08/17
337.4 HKD   +3.56%
01:02aTENCENT : backed Qutoutiao files for U.S. IPO
RE
08/17INVESTORS FLEE : Baml
RE
08/17Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
RE
Tencent : backed Qutoutiao files for U.S. IPO

08/18/2018 | 01:02am CEST

(Reuters) - Chinese content aggregator Qutoutiao Inc, which is backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, filed for an initial public offering of up to $300 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Qutoutiao, which means "fun headline", collects articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customised feeds to users on its namesake mobile application.

The company ranks fourth among the news apps in Apple's Chinese App Store, after Toutiao, Alibaba's UC Web Browser and Tencent News.

Qutoutiao, which counts Chinese internet search giant Baidu as its largest customer, said in its preliminary filing http://rrdoclib.amers.ime.reuters.com/doclibsite/EdgarView.aspx?_id=48092640 that it had 32.1 million monthly average users in the quarter ended June 30.

The Shanghai-based company said it plans to have its American Depository Shares listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "QTT".

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co Ltd and UBS Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets are the underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 2.47% 222.67 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 3.56% 337.4 End-of-day quote.-17.26%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 328 B
EBIT 2018 102 B
Net income 2018 84 659 M
Finance 2018 66 453 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 32,98
P/E ratio 2019 26,21
EV / Sales 2018 8,15x
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
Capitalization 2 740 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 405  CNY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-17.26%406 935
NETFLIX67.97%146 963
NASPERS LIMITED-9.30%94 356
IQIYI INC0.00%20 148
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-28.51%17 147
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP51.47%15 898
