TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
News 
News

Tencent : fourth-quarter profit drops 32 percent, steepest quarterly fall ever

03/21/2019 | 05:07am EDT
Logos of Tencent are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings said on Thursday net profit for the quarter ended December fell a sharper-than-expected 32 percent, the most on record for a quarter, as a regulatory review weighed on its gaming business.

Net profit at Asia's second-most valuable listed company for the September-December quarter was 14.2 billion yuan ($2.12 billion), against the 18.3 billion yuan average estimate of 16 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the quarter rose 28 percent to 84.9 billion yuan, slightly ahead of an average estimate of 83 billion yuan from 19 analysts. Tencent attributed that in part to strong growth in sponsorship advertising revenue.

Tencent declared a final dividend of HK$1.00 per share versus HK$0.88 in 2017.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -1.79% 3201.68 End-of-day quote.14.35%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 370 End-of-day quote.17.53%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 95 822 M
Net income 2018 81 959 M
Finance 2018 66 068 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 36,82
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,44x
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
Capitalization 3 011 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 341  CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.53%450 865
NETFLIX40.19%156 643
NASPERS LIMITED14.35%98 966
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR26.02%30 362
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.78%25 597
IQIYI INC77.61%19 817
