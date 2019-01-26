Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : gets China nod for two mobile games, but not for blockbusters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 04:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: Visitor plays a game on a smartphone at Tencent's exhibition booth at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) 2015 in Beijing

(This version corrects last paragraph to reflect that apps deleted by the CAC did not include a video game by Tencent)

By Pei Li and Se Young Lee

China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television on Thursday approved 95 games in its fourth list since December, including two mobile games from Tencent Holdings Ltd and one from NetEase Inc, government data showed.

The Tencent games are Wood Joints and Folding Fan, both educational games that teach traditional Chinese architecture and craftsmanship.

The two games were announced in February 2018 to try to improve the image of an industry criticised by some parents and regulators for fuelling children's addiction to video games, said Tianyi Gu, an analyst with gaming market researcher Newzoo.

Analysts and industry insiders say it is unlikely the two games can bring much revenue to Tencent, the world's biggest game company and Asia's biggest by market value, but the approval is still music to its ears, as the last time its games were approved was prior to March 2018.

The hiatus hammered Tencent's shares last year.

Tencent and NetEase did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

"We wouldn't do commercialization with games like these two," said a Tencent Games executive who is not allowed to talk to the media and so declined to be named.

Neither Tencent nor NetEase appeared on the first three batches of approvals since December, triggering speculation the two giants were neglected intentionally by the authorities.

However, "since the freeze started in March last year, it seems highly possible that the approval process is carried out on a 'first in, first out' basis," said Newzoo analyst Gu.

Analysts are waiting for signs of whether Tencent will eventually win approval for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a hugely popular game which it is currently unable to make money from by, for example, charging for in-game purchases.

China is home to the world’s largest video game market, where 620 million players spent $34.4 billion last year mostly on mobile and PC games, according to data from Newzoo.

However, authorities stopped approving the release of new titles from March last year amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing concern about violent content and game addiction, particularly among young players.

Zhan Chun Qiu, the NetEase game approved on Thursday, is a role-playing mobile game set in China's ancient Spring and Autumn period when warlords and swordsmen fight each other.

Regulators are also stepping up efforts to tighten control over the country's internet. China's cyber watchdog said on Thursday it has deleted close to 8,000 "malicious" mobile apps.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Vincent Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETEASE 0.92% 242.59 Delayed Quote.2.13%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.12% 343.8 End-of-day quote.9.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
04:57aTENCENT : gets China nod for two mobile games, but not for blockbusters
RE
04:49aChina deletes 'malicious' mobile apps
RE
01/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Riding Tech Stocks' Wave
DJ
01/25Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
RE
01/25Merck, Tencent to develop digital healthcare platforms for China
AQ
01/25HSI opens up 161 pts at 27,282; H-share up 65 pts at 10,756
AQ
01/24Access to Microsoft's Bing restored for some users in China
RE
01/24Tencent Wins Approval For Two Titles After Gaming Freeze in China
DJ
01/24TENCENT : Merck and Tencent Announce Collaboration on Intelligent Digital Health..
AQ
01/24TENCENT : gets China nod for two mobile games, but not for blockbusters
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 313 B
EBIT 2018 96 561 M
Net income 2018 81 953 M
Finance 2018 61 996 M
Yield 2018 0,32%
P/E ratio 2018 34,53
P/E ratio 2019 30,78
EV / Sales 2018 8,85x
EV / Sales 2019 6,72x
Capitalization 2 830 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 342  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.21%419 593
NETFLIX26.30%142 456
NASPERS LIMITED8.57%96 228
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.92%23 669
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP12.00%17 120
IQIYI INC27.57%13 728
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.