Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
Tencent's Buybacks Aren't Buying Back Faith in Stock

10/10/2018 | 07:26am CEST

By Steven Russolillo

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been buying back shares daily for a month, an uncommon move by a large, fast-growing company in Asia.

There's just one problem: Its stock continues to sink.

After more than doubling last year, Tencent shares have lost more than a quarter of their market value in 2018, in part because Chinese regulators are crimping the company's near-term growth prospects. The stock had fallen eight straight days through Tuesday, sinking below 300 Hong Kong dollars for the first time since July 2017. They are on track for their worst annual performance since Tencent went public in Hong Kong in 2004.

Tencent has tried to stem the slide by undertaking its first share repurchases since 2014. Corporate buybacks are intended to make a stock price more valuable. By scooping up its own shares, a company shrinks the stock pie, which can improve its earnings per share. Theoretically, that should help push the share price higher.

But since Tencent started buying back shares on Sept. 7, its stock price has dropped 7.3%, more than double that of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. The company has so far spent around HK$768 million ($98 million) on the buybacks, according to regulatory filings.

One reason: Tencent bought back 2.3 million shares through Tuesday, representing 0.02% of its shares outstanding, according to FactSet.

"It's a positive, but the amount is insignificant," says Kevin Tam, an analyst at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International in Hong Kong. "They could be trying to signal to the market that they think their stock is cheap."

Tencent shares trade at about 26 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, its lowest forward multiple since December 2014, according to FactSet.

"The rationale behind the buyback reflects our confidence in the fundamentals and long-term value of the business," a Tencent spokeswoman said in response to a Wall Street Journal query.

Share buybacks are ubiquitous in the U.S., especially among consumer staples and cash-rich companies. They have been the biggest source of demand for U.S. equities, averaging almost $500 billion or 3% of the total market's capitalization a year over the past five years, according to Goldman Sachs.

They are a far less common strategy in Asia, however. Buybacks among companies listed in Hong Kong and China have accounted for 0.1% of market value, according to Goldman, which tallied up $24 billion worth of buybacks over the past decade.

Investors have long rewarded cash rich U.S. companies who repurchase their own shares. The S&P 500 Buyback Index, which contains stocks with the highest ratio of buybacks to market value, has outperformed the broad S&P 500 by nearly 100 percentage points throughout the buyback index's history.

Such investor enthusiasm hasn't translated to Tencent. Much of that could be due to the small size of the buybacks.

Tencent, to be sure, may have better uses for much of its cash. The Shenzhen-based company, which owns popular Chinese social-messaging app WeChat and is one of the world's largest videogame publishers by revenue, has been investing in new technologies and internet startups to increase its market share in China.

Other Chinese tech giants have also considered buybacks. Nasdaq-listed search-engine giant Baidu Inc. said in June that its board approved a $1 billion buyback program. E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said last month that it plans to implement a previously announced $6 billion share-repurchase program. The New York-listed company hasn't made any repurchases under that program, according to a filing.

Shan Li and Quentin Webb contributed to this article.

Write to Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com

