Tencent : targets 10 percent of managers for job cuts or demotion - Bloomberg

The company's lowest-performing general managers will need to leave or be demoted, mainly because not much staff-pruning has occurred in the past, President Martin Lau told an internal meeting late last year, the report said.

Tencent, which will report earnings later this week, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This comes after a report said last month JD.com Inc, one of China's largest e-commerce sites, would lay off 10 percent of its senior executives this year.

