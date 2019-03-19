Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent : targets 10 percent of managers for job cuts or demotion - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 02:00am EDT
Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd is putting about 10 percent of its managers on notice, as China's largest gaming and social media company shakes up its workforce amid cooling growth and intensified competition, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company's lowest-performing general managers will need to leave or be demoted, mainly because not much staff-pruning has occurred in the past, President Martin Lau told an internal meeting late last year, the report said.

Tencent, which will report earnings later this week, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This comes after a report said last month JD.com Inc, one of China's largest e-commerce sites, would lay off 10 percent of its senior executives this year.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Ltd, JD.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM 0.75% 28.14 Delayed Quote.34.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.73% 368.8 End-of-day quote.17.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
02:00aTENCENT : targets 10 percent of managers for job cuts or demotion - Bloomberg
RE
01:26aHSBC : HSI opens up 10 pts at 29,419; H-share up 6 pts to 11,681
AQ
01:24aPhilippines rejects Go-Jek appeal against ride-hailing licence ban
RE
12:58aHyundai Motor, Kia to invest $300 million in India's Ola
RE
03/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Watch U.S.-China Trade Talks Fo..
DJ
03/18TENCENT EARNINGS : What to Watch
DJ
03/18Naspers Makes a New Bet -- WSJ
DJ
03/18HSI opens up 100 pts at 29,112; H-share up 29 pts to 11,538
AQ
03/15HSI opens down 7 pts at 28,843; H-share up 1.8 pts to 11,449
AQ
03/14HSI opens up 83 pts at 28,891; H-share up 49 pts to 11,455
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 95 822 M
Net income 2018 81 959 M
Finance 2018 66 068 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 36,82
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,41x
EV / Sales 2019 7,19x
Capitalization 3 003 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 344  CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.15%435 927
NETFLIX35.04%157 813
NASPERS LIMITED12.36%94 947
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.03%25 663
IQIYI INC81.71%19 553
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP14.76%17 597
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.