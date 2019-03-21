Log in
Tencent warns of slower game launches after posting biggest ever profit drop

03/21/2019 | 06:44am EDT
Logos of Tencent are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings reported its sharpest ever quarterly profit decline on Thursday, hit by China's regulatory review of new games and one-off charges, and warned of slower video game launches due to a prolonged approval process.

China only resumed new gaming approvals in December after a nine-month hiatus partly due to concerns over violent content and gaming addiction.

But it has yet to allow Tencent, Asia's second-most valuable listed company, to charge users for such hit games as "PlayerUnKnown's Battlegrounds Mobile" and "Fortnite: Battle Royale".

"Since there is a sizeable backlog for the banhao (game monetization license) applications in the industry, our scheduled game releases will initially be slower than in some prior years," Tencent said in a statement.

Tencent President Martin Lau later told an earnings briefing that gaming sector outlook will improve in light of resumed licensing process and it would further diversify its revenue mix to increase the contribution from non-gaming business.

The suspension in approvals has prevented Tencent from making money out of some of its most popular games, leading to the company losing more than $100 billion in market capitalization last year.

Net profit for the September-December quarter dropped 32 percent - the biggest decline since Tencent went public in 2004 - to 14.2 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), smaller than the 18.3 billion yuan average estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

The decline was also attributable to one-off charges of 2.1 billion yuan related to Tencent Music Entertainment and other portfolio companies due to a weaker profit outlook and financial market conditions.

Revenue in the quarter rose 28 percent to 84.9 billion yuan, slightly ahead of an average estimate of 83 billion yuan from 19 analysts

The smartphone games business, Tencent's largest single revenue generator, grew just 12 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 19 billion yuan, compared to 24 percent for all of 2018.

Tencent said it planned to invest in core infrastructure and frontier technologies going forward and further expand its overseas business by exploring new game genres and strengthening its overseas publishing capability.

Online advertising in 2018 grew 44 percent to 58.1 billion yuan, helped by a 55 percent rise in social and other advertising revenue driven by its popular social media platform WeChat and others.

User numbers of WeChat edged up to 1.097 billion.

Shares in Tencent closed down 2 percent at HK$363 before the results, giving it a market value of around $449 billion. It has risen 15.6 percent so far this year, but the stock is still nearly 24 percent below its peak of HK$476.6 reached more than a year ago.

Tencent is faced with challenges from China's slowing economy, which may weigh on its income from consumers and advertisers, while new competitors such as popular video-sharing app Tik Tok also threaten to take away mobile traffic.

The company recorded net other gains totaling 16.7 billion yuan for the year ended December, down from 20.14 billion yuan in the year before.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sijia Jiang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN DIANPING End-of-day quote.
NASPERS LIMITED -1.79% 3201.68 End-of-day quote.14.35%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 370 End-of-day quote.17.53%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR -10.29% 16.66 Delayed Quote.26.02%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 312 B
EBIT 2018 95 822 M
Net income 2018 81 959 M
Finance 2018 66 068 M
Yield 2018 0,30%
P/E ratio 2018 36,82
P/E ratio 2019 33,07
EV / Sales 2018 9,44x
EV / Sales 2019 7,21x
Capitalization 3 011 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 341  CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.53%450 865
NETFLIX40.19%156 643
NASPERS LIMITED14.35%98 966
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR26.02%30 362
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA26.78%25 597
IQIYI INC77.61%19 817
