TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
Top Thai retailer Central Group plans IPO of department store unit

07/30/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Central Group, Thailand's largest mall operator, said on Wednesday it would list its Central Retail Corporation unit, which will combine retail businesses in Thailand, Vietnam and Italy.

"We are reaching customers in new ways through physical and digital platforms," Central Group President Yol Phokasub said in a statement.

"The platforms are especially focused on personalisation, based on data from our 27 million customers worldwide."

Central, owned by the billionaire Chirativat family, has nearly 2,000 stores in Thailand, 134 in Vietnam, and nine in Italy under the Rinascente brand.

The plan for listing comes amid intense competition among retailers and online shopping. Last year, rival Siam Piwat opened a billion-dollar luxury shopping mall, while the Mall Group also plans a new $300 million entertainment and retail complex.

Central's online strategy has been patchy with the acquisition of Zalora Thailand, a $500 million joint-venture with China's JD.com, a $200 investment in the Thai unit of Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab.

Sales are also under pressure as e-commerce gains popularity in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, with Alibaba's Lazada and Tencent-backed Shopee battling for market share.

As part of the share sale, Central will delist another retail subsidiary, Robinson Pcl, where it holds a majority stake, with a tender offer for the newly issued shares with no cash alternative.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.65% 174.1 Delayed Quote.27.02%
JD.COM -3.09% 30.42 Delayed Quote.45.34%
ROBINSON PCL End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.27% 373.2 End-of-day quote.18.55%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 392 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 94 642 M
Finance 2019 46 766 M
Yield 2019 0,31%
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,83x
EV / Sales2020 6,02x
Capitalization 3 117 B
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 376,72  CNY
Last Close Price 328,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD18.55%451 815
NETFLIX24.30%145 668
NASPERS LIMITED26.56%109 965
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%74 401
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA35.59%27 803
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.46%23 661
