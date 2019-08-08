Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tencent Holdings Ltd    0700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

(0700)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Venture capital fuels Latam 'unicorns' expansion beyond borders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
Founding-partner of Valor Capital Group, Scott Sobel is seen in this undated handout photograph in Jardins, Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Surging venture capital investment in Latin American startups has financed international expansion across the region and beyond, as business models that do not require large amounts of capital have helped many firms avoid silos common in the region.

New venture capital funding in the region quadrupled over two years to a record $2 billion (£1.6 billion) in 2018, according to the Association for Private Capital Investment in Latin America. And that total has already been matched in the first seven months of 2019.

Analysts say fundraising rounds this year could double 2018's total, thanks to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which launched its $5 billion Latin America fund in March, the region's biggest-ever venture capital deployment.

SoftBank's investments this year have helped to mint a new wave of Latin "unicorns," or tech startups valued at more than $1 billion, with high expectations hinging on their potential beyond their headquarter countries.

André Maciel, managing partner at the SoftBank Latin America Fund, sees huge potential for such companies to tackle regional barriers to productivity. China had an 8.8% annual productivity growth since 1990 and India has had 5%, whereas Brazil has had a 1.3% rate in the same period, according to McKinsey data.

"There is a great opportunity for regional startups that are bridging this productivity gap with tech," Maciel said in an interview at SoftBank Group's Sao Paulo headquarters.

A pair of U.S. initial public offerings last year valuing Brazilian fintechs StoneCo Ltd and PagSeguro Digital Ltd at close to $20 billion combined dramatized how far the Latin American startup scene has come.

The added attention has brought a burst of funding from investors seeking synergies in their global portfolios, with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, for example, taking a stake in Brazilian financial startup Nubank.

"Our companies in Latin America, for instance, can learn and benefit from the expertise of our Asian companies," Maciel said.


GRAPHIC: Latam Venture Capital -https://tmsnrt.rs/2GSR6kc

LOOKING ABROAD

Latin American startups flush with fresh capital are also eager to tap additional markets.

While Brazilian banks have struggled to post strong returns from acquisitions abroad, local fintechs are hoping their online platforms will cross borders more seamlessly.

Nubank has opened offices in Mexico and Argentina, while lending platform Creditas, which raised $231 million in a SoftBank-led funding round last month, plans to expand into Mexico and opened a research and development centre in Spain.

Colombian delivery app Rappi has ramped up operations in Mexico and Argentina, with plans to use most of the $1 billion it raised from SoftBank to expand in Brazil.

In the case of Brazil's Gympass, which sells flexible gym memberships to companies as an employee perk, its multinational clients encouraged it to expand not just in the Latin America but across Europe and the United States, said executive Marco Crespo.

The fitness startup, which clinched unicorn status with a $300 million round led by SoftBank in June, now operates in 14 European countries and several U.S. cities, serving clients including Unilever PLC and Volkswagen AG.

Most of its affiliated gyms are now outside Brazil, with just 22,000 of the total 47,000 in its home country.

Other firms are counting on unique tech solutions to address global concerns such as privacy.

In Loco, an indoor geolocation services startup founded by computer science students in northeastern Brazil, is opening an office in New York and appealing to U.S. clients by turning the data it analyses into anonymous profiles to address privacy concerns. The company announced a $20 million funding round on Wednesday to finance its U.S. expansion.

"Brazil has become a beta market for the world," said Scott Sobel, founder of Valor Capital, a venture capital fund that owns stakes in Gympass and In Loco.

Even smaller investors are pushing for the international expansion of their invested companies. Pedro Sirotsky Melzer, founder of e.Bricks Ventures, a fund that has deployed around $75 million, has seen one of the companies in its portfolio, Infracommerce, a Brazilian startup providing e-commerce solutions, expand into Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Nate Raymond and Grant McCool)

By Tatiana Bautzer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCADOLIBRE 0.29% 690.1 Delayed Quote.135.65%
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD -2.17% 45.95 Delayed Quote.150.77%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.65% 5014 End-of-day quote.-28.42%
STONECO LTD -5.33% 36.07 Delayed Quote.95.61%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.64% 340.2 End-of-day quote.8.07%
UNILEVER PLC 0.15% 4874.5 Delayed Quote.18.64%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.04% 141.34 Delayed Quote.1.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
08/09TENCENT : NBA and Tencent Announce Five-Year Partnership Expansion
PU
08/08Venture capital fuels Latam 'unicorns' expansion beyond borders
RE
08/08Standard Chartered, Linklogis completes supply chain financing transaction
AQ
08/08Emerging-Market Stocks Correct Sharply as Trade Battle Flares
DJ
08/08Tencent Seeks Multibillion-Dollar Loan -Bloomberg
DJ
08/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Unfazed By Yuan's Latest Weakening
DJ
08/07China's CITIC Capital raises $2.8 billion in its biggest private equity fund
RE
08/07WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Tencent Seeks Music Industry Deal -- WSJ
DJ
08/07TENCENT : enters talks to acquire stake in Universal Music Group
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 391 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 94 597 M
Finance 2019 44 582 M
Yield 2019 0,33%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,29x
EV / Sales2020 5,61x
Capitalization 2 892 B
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 377,67  CNY
Last Close Price 304,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD8.07%414 578
NETFLIX15.42%138 312
NASPERS LIMITED23.21%99 267
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA36.57%28 338
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR9.30%24 037
COSTAR GROUP INC86.44%22 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group