TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD (0700)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 10/11
267 HKD   -6.64%
08:48aIphone Users Warned Of ID Theft In China -- WSJ
DJ
08:47aVolatility Ripples Across the World -- WSJ
DJ
07:02aTENCENT MUSIC D : sources
RE
Volatility Ripples Across the World -- WSJ

0
10/12/2018 | 08:47am CEST

Tencent Music delays highly anticipated IPO in U.S. amid worries over market turmoil 

By Julie Steinberg and Maureen Farrell

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is postponing its initial public offering until at least November because of the selloff in global markets, according to people familiar with the offering, hitting pause on what would be one of the largest IPOs in the U.S. this year.

The music-streaming company met with its underwriting team this week to discuss the price range Tencent Music would set for its hotly anticipated IPO, but they opted to wait several weeks over worries that the market turmoil would affect the pricing, these people said.

The company was expected to kick off its roadshow to sell shares to investors next week and was expected to start trading the week of October 22, one of the people said.

At risk is the valuation of a company that was in position to be one of the biggest tech IPOs ever. Based on early conversations with investors, demand for the listing was expected to be strong, one of the people said, and Tencent Music was expecting a valuation between $25 billion and $30 billion.

But IPO valuations can be volatile and may change up until the offering is priced. Tencent Music's private valuation has soared in the past year -- the firm was valued at $12.5 billion late last year when it swapped stakes with peer Spotify Technology SA.

The move to postpone comes as global markets have been in tumult. U.S. stocks fell sharply Thursday, one day after the Dow industrials were led sharply lower by falling shares of technology companies. The S&P 500 index has declined more than 6% so far in October.

China's markets, meanwhile, have been among the hardest hit during the recent rout. Its technology companies are especially taking a beating, doubly hit by an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China that has hurt China's biggest tech suppliers, as well as a broad selloff in internet companies.

Among the companies that have been walloped is Tencent Music's parent company, Tencent Holdings Ltd., whose shares fell 6.8% Thursday in Hong Kong for their 10th straight decline. Its shares are down 34% so far this year.

Earlier this month, Tencent Music filed to go public in the U.S., setting the stage for China's largest music streamer to likely become one of the biggest technology IPOs to date.

The service was created in mid-2016 after Tencent Holdings bought a controlling stake in China Music Corp. and combined it with Tencent's existing streaming business. Tencent Music operates several popular apps including QQ Music and an online karaoke platform. It is benefiting from a broad boom in streaming that has reshaped the music industry.

The U.S. IPO market has been thriving this year, with 193 companies raising $52.7 billion, the busiest year since 2014 and up 46% from last year's volume year to date, according to Dealogic data.

Write to Julie Steinberg at julie.steinberg@wsj.com and Maureen Farrell at maureen.farrell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 25052.83 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6964.0265 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7329.0605 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -6.64% 267 End-of-day quote.-34.53%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 323 B
EBIT 2018 96 081 M
Net income 2018 82 158 M
Finance 2018 58 447 M
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 22,32
EV / Sales 2018 6,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 2 246 B
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 390  CNY
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-34.53%325 826
NETFLIX67.27%154 897
NASPERS LIMITED-23.53%80 090
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%28 771
IQIYI INC0.00%18 859
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP58.00%16 782
