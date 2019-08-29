Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tencent Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on behalf of Tencent investors. Our investigation concerns whether Tencent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary share price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

