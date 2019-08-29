Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR

(TME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tencent Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) on behalf of Tencent investors. Our investigation concerns whether Tencent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary share price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tencent shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Tencent please go to https://bespc.com/TME. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
07:13pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : TME) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
BU
08/27TENCENT : Chinese Antitrust Body Reviews Tencent's Licensing Deals With Record L..
DJ
08/12China's Tencent Music revenue misses estimates, share fall 4%
RE
08/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AMS, Viacom, CBS, Muddy Waters
08/07Tencent Seeks Music Industry Deal -- WSJ
DJ
08/06China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
RE
08/06China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
RE
08/06Tencent in Talks to Buy Stake in Universal Music Group -- Update
DJ
07/17TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Resu..
PR
07/10Chinese movie-ticketing leader Maoyan says to boost film investment, Tencent ..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 418 M
EBIT 2019 4 247 M
Net income 2019 3 692 M
Finance 2019 21 529 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,03x
P/E ratio 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,01x
EV / Sales2020 -0,19x
Capitalization 21 748 M
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 121,36  CNY
Last Close Price 13,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 908%
Spread / Average Target 812%
Spread / Lowest Target 650%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie Co-President & Director
Guo Min Xie Co-President & Director
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-1.44%21 306
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD1.84%386 297
NETFLIX9.01%127 747
NASPERS LIMITED22.24%95 270
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.89%23 846
COSTAR GROUP INC81.54%22 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group