Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

(TME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that China’s antitrust authority is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tencent’s American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or nearly 7%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tencent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
07:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tencent M..
BU
10/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Tencent Music Entertainment Gro..
BU
09/30TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ten..
BU
09/27IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/26TENCENT MUSIC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
NE
09/26The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
09/26BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : TME) and Encourages Tencent Music Investo..
BU
09/26TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securiti..
PR
09/26Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music En..
BU
09/24TME LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 372 M
EBIT 2019 4 253 M
Net income 2019 3 670 M
Finance 2019 21 599 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,90x
P/E ratio 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales2019 -0,02x
EV / Sales2020 -0,21x
Capitalization 21 159 M
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,28  CNY
Last Close Price 12,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target 936%
Spread / Average Target 845%
Spread / Lowest Target 700%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Tak-Wai Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-2.80%20 881
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%399 949
NETFLIX0.14%117 173
NASPERS LIMITED-19.65%66 340
COSTAR GROUP, INC.77.02%21 681
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.0.35%20 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group