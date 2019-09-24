Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR

(TME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TME LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) resulting from allegations that Tencent Music may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that China’s antitrust authority, the State Administration of Market Regulation, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent Music and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. On this news, the price of Tencent Music’s securities fell $0.92 per share, or 6.82%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Tencent Music investors. If you purchased shares of Tencent Music please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1672.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
05:10pTME LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation..
BU
09/17TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Unveils CTS Strategy to Drive Platform and Ecosyst..
PR
09/16INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/12INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tencent M..
BU
08/29BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : TME) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
BU
08/27TENCENT : Chinese Antitrust Body Reviews Tencent's Licensing Deals With Record L..
DJ
08/12China's Tencent Music revenue misses estimates, share fall 4%
RE
08/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AMS, Viacom, CBS, Muddy Waters
08/07Tencent Seeks Music Industry Deal -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 385 M
EBIT 2019 4 259 M
Net income 2019 3 678 M
Finance 2019 21 599 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,98x
P/E ratio 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,01x
EV / Sales2020 -0,19x
Capitalization 21 911 M
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,51  CNY
Last Close Price 13,14  CNY
Spread / Highest target 921%
Spread / Average Target 832%
Spread / Lowest Target 688%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Tak-Wai Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR1.36%21 911
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.42%406 819
NETFLIX-0.65%116 429
NASPERS LIMITED-14.82%70 406
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA7.15%21 858
COSTAR GROUP INC76.38%21 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group