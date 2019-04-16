Log in
Tencent Music Entertainment Group : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 13, 2019 Eastern Time

04/16/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music", "TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-317-6003

International: 

+1-412-317-6061

China Toll Free:

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 

800-963-976

Access Code:

1950032

The replay will be accessible through May 20, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 

10130638

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact
ir@tencentmusic.com
+1 (646) 308-1736

Media Relations Contact
TME.PR@icrinc.com
+1 (646) 992-2986

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-may-13-2019-eastern-time-300832538.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group


© PRNewswire 2019
