Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR

(TME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tencent Music Entertainment Group : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 19, 2019 Eastern Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music", "TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

China Toll Free: 

400-120-6115

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976

Access Code:

7592581

The replay will be accessible through March 26, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

International: 

+1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 

10128354

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@tencentmusic.com
+1 (646) 308-1736

Media Relations Contact 
TME.PR@icrinc.com 
+1 (646) 992-2986

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-music-entertainment-group-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-march-19-2019-eastern-time-300797764.html

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
06:01aTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 ..
PR
02/05NYSE : China to remain major contributor of 2019 IPOs
AQ
2018YEAR-ENDER : Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
AQ
2018YEAR-ENDER : Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
AQ
2018Tencent-backed broker Futu confidentially files for up to $500 million U.S. I..
RE
2018IPO activity next year could dampen if markets do not rebound
RE
2018Tencent Offers Don't Live Up to the Hype -- WSJ
DJ
2018Tencent's Roster of IPOs Doesn't Live Up to the Hype -- Update
DJ
2018TENCEN : Tencent raises about $1.1 bn in U.S. IPO, sells 82 mn ADRs
AQ
2018TENCEN : Tencent raises about $1.1 bn in U.S. IPO, sells 82 mn ADRs
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.