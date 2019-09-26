Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR    TME

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR

(TME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TME) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 25, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tencent Music created exclusive licensing deals with record labels that were anticompetitive. The deals made sublicensing content from the Company extremely expensive, to the point of violating Chinese law. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tencent Music, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
11:25pTENCENT MUSIC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
NE
09:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
08:11pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : TME) and Encourages Tencent Music Investo..
BU
08:01pTENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securiti..
PR
11:37aRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music En..
BU
09/24TME LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation..
BU
09/17TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT : Unveils CTS Strategy to Drive Platform and Ecosyst..
PR
09/16INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/12INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tencent M..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 385 M
EBIT 2019 4 259 M
Net income 2019 3 678 M
Finance 2019 21 599 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR
Duration : Period :
Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 122,50  CNY
Last Close Price 92,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kar Shun Pang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhen Yu Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Tao Sang Tong Chairman
Min Hu Chief Financial Officer
Tak-Wai Wong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR-1.44%21 453
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.59%397 915
NETFLIX-1.63%115 917
NASPERS LIMITED-16.77%68 247
COSTAR GROUP INC76.40%21 749
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA2.38%21 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group