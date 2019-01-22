Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tenet Healthcare Corp    THC

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenet Healthcare : Announces Pricing of its Upsized Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Refinance $1.52 Billion in Outstanding Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:22pm EST

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) established today the pricing of the previously announced private offering of newly issued notes to refinance $1.52 billion of its currently outstanding notes. The offering consists of $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2027, which will bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per annum, to be issued by Tenet (the “notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $750 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Tenet intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, after payment of fees and expenses, to fund the redemption and discharge of all $300 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 1, 2020 and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due January 1, 2022. Tenet intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit agreement, after payment of fees and expenses, to fund the repayment upon maturity and discharge of all $468 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 1, 2019.

The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. A confidential offering memorandum for the notes will be made available to such eligible persons. The offering will be conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such offering memorandum.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company with 115,000 employees united around a common mission: to help people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners International, the company operates general acute care and specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient facilities. Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health plans. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”, “us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” – that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties about the closing of the offering, the expected use of proceeds and the factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenet uses its company website to provide important information to investors about the company including the posting of important announcements regarding financial performance and corporate developments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
06:22pTENET HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of its Upsized Private Offering of Senior S..
BU
07:55aTENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:27aTENET HEALTHCARE : Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Refinan..
BU
01/16TENET HEALTHCARE : and Anthem Blue Cross Sign Multi-Year Agreement
BU
01/07TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendment..
AQ
01/03TENET HEALTHCARE : Option-trading opportunities on Alibaba, Facebook, JP Morgan ..
PR
01/03TENET HEALTHCARE : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferen..
BU
01/01TENET HEALTHCARE : Reaches Agreement with Cigna on Multi-Year Contract
BU
2018U.S. healthcare stocks drop after judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional
RE
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Health care sector roils after ACA court ruling
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 207 M
EBIT 2018 1 736 M
Net income 2018 134 M
Debt 2018 14 241 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,24
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 2 254 M
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saumya Sutaria Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer
Octavio Diaz Chief Medical Officer
Paola Arbour Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORP28.30%2 254
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.00%84 730
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)8.11%46 303
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE8.93%21 681
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.97%13 894
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES13.22%12 211
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.