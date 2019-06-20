Log in
Tenet Healthcare : Announces Retirement of Keith Pitts

06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that Keith Pitts, Vice Chairman, will retire from his position on August 31, 2019.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Keith has made numerous contributions to Tenet, our predecessor organizations, and the broader healthcare industry during periods of significant change and transformation. We deeply appreciate his leadership and the impact he’s had in helping shape our portfolio and further differentiate our business. Keith will serve as an advisor to Tenet for the next two years, ensuring a smooth transition. We wish him all the best on this next chapter and will always consider him a distinguished alumnus of the company.”

Pitts joined Tenet in 2013 following the Company’s acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems, where he also served as Vice Chairman. Prior to joining Vanguard, he served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mariner Post-Acute Network, a post-acute services group. In addition, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for OrNda HealthCorp, a predecessor of Tenet. Prior to joining OrNda in 1992, he was a consultant to healthcare organizations, including serving as a partner in Ernst & Young’s healthcare consulting practice. Pitts also served three terms as Chairman of the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH), the industry association that represents investor-owned hospitals.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a national diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas, TX, with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 500 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other outpatient facilities. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. At the center of everything we do is a commitment to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time, and to continually improve and advance the healthcare delivery system in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”, “us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.

Tenet uses its company website to provide important information to investors about the company including the posting of important announcements regarding financial performance and corporate developments.


© Business Wire 2019
