Tenet Healthcare : Announces Retirement of Keith Pitts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that Keith Pitts, Vice Chairman, will retire from his position on August 31, 2019.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Keith has made numerous contributions to Tenet, our predecessor organizations, and the broader healthcare industry during periods of significant change and transformation. We deeply appreciate his leadership and the impact he’s had in helping shape our portfolio and further differentiate our business. Keith will serve as an advisor to Tenet for the next two years, ensuring a smooth transition. We wish him all the best on this next chapter and will always consider him a distinguished alumnus of the company.”

Pitts joined Tenet in 2013 following the Company’s acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems, where he also served as Vice Chairman. Prior to joining Vanguard, he served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mariner Post-Acute Network, a post-acute services group. In addition, he served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for OrNda HealthCorp, a predecessor of Tenet. Prior to joining OrNda in 1992, he was a consultant to healthcare organizations, including serving as a partner in Ernst & Young’s healthcare consulting practice. Pitts also served three terms as Chairman of the Federation of American Hospitals (FAH), the industry association that represents investor-owned hospitals.

