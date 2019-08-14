Tenet Healthcare : Foundation Exceeds Fundraising Commitment for El Paso Victims and Families, Helping to Raise $350,000

Donation More than Doubles Initial Commitment through Contributions from Employees and Business Partners

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) presented a $350,000 donation to the El Paso Community Foundation to support victims and families affected by the tragic events on Aug. 3. The gift was made by the Tenet Healthcare Foundation and will go directly to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization.

As previously announced, The Tenet Healthcare Foundation pledged to contribute $100,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation and provide an additional match for the first $50,000 in donations. Through the generosity of employees and business partners, the final contribution of $350,000 far exceeded that initial commitment.

With 5,300 team members in El Paso, Tenet is the city’s second-largest private employer. The company operates four acute care hospitals under The Hospitals of Providence brand and more than 50 outpatient centers, physician clinics and other care facilities throughout the area.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Tenet Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ron Rittenmeyer, along with colleagues from Tenet and The Hospitals of Providence, participated in a ceremony in El Paso to honor the community and those who lost their lives during the tragedy. At the ceremony, which was held at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus and attended by caregivers and first responders, Mr. Rittenmeyer presented the donation to the El Paso Community Foundation.

“The El Paso Community is inspired by the outpouring of compassion shown by Tenet and the Hospitals of Providence,” said Eric Pearson, president of the El Paso Community Foundation. “This is a bittersweet embrace of our community, coming together in the wake of this tragedy.”

Mr. Rittenmeyer said, “We have provided care to the El Paso Community for over 40 years. The response from our Tenet employees around the country as well as our business partners to support victims and their families in El Paso was immediate and heartwarming. I am extremely proud of our Tenet Family for their generosity and kindness to a community still suffering greatly from a truly senseless act.”

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a national diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 500 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other outpatient facilities. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. At the center of everything we do is a commitment to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time, and to continually improve and advance the healthcare delivery system in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

