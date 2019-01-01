Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tenet Healthcare Corp    THC

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tenet Healthcare : Reaches Agreement with Cigna on Multi-Year Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 08:01pm CET

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) today announced that it has signed a new, multi-year agreement with Cigna Corporation. The agreement provides Cigna members covered under its commercial health plans with uninterrupted in-network access to Tenet providers, including hospitals, outpatient centers and employed physicians. In addition, all Tenet facilities remain in-network providers for Medicare beneficiaries that are insured by a Cigna-HealthSpring Medicare Advantage plan.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to have reached a successful resolution with Cigna. We believe this is the right outcome for our patients, employees and communities, and we look forward to continuing to serve Cigna members around the country today and in years to come. We remain committed to providing them with the trusted, compassionate care they deserve.”

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company with 115,000 employees united around a common mission: to help people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient facilities. Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health plans. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”, “us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.

Tenet uses its company website to provide important information to investors about the company including the posting of important announcements regarding financial performance and corporate developments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
08:01pTENET HEALTHCARE : Reaches Agreement with Cigna on Multi-Year Contract
BU
2018U.S. healthcare stocks drop after judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional
RE
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Health care sector roils after ACA court ruling
AQ
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Appoints Ernest Franklin, M.D., Chief Medical Operations Offi..
BU
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Completes Sale of Golden State Medicare Health Plan
BU
2018TENET HEALTHCARE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged..
BU
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Announces Executive Leadership Changes
BU
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : to Participate in the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Co..
BU
2018TENET HEALTHCARE : Subsidiary USPI Appoints New CEO From Within
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 205 M
EBIT 2018 1 739 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Debt 2018 14 252 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,62
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 1 773 M
Chart TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
Duration : Period :
Tenet Healthcare Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENET HEALTHCARE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,9 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Ross Vice President-Operations
Daniel J. Cancelmi Chief Financial Officer
Octavio Diaz Chief Medical Officer
Paola Arbour Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENET HEALTHCARE CORP14.12%1 773
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.08%84 304
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.00%42 163
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-35.48%20 007
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS0.00%12 563
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-16.73%11 159
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.