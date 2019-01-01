Tenet Healthcare : Reaches Agreement with Cigna on Multi-Year Contract

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) today announced that it has
signed a new, multi-year agreement with Cigna Corporation. The agreement
provides Cigna members covered under its commercial health plans with
uninterrupted in-network access to Tenet providers, including hospitals,
outpatient centers and employed physicians. In addition, all Tenet
facilities remain in-network providers for Medicare beneficiaries that
are insured by a Cigna-HealthSpring Medicare Advantage plan.
Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
said, “We are pleased to have reached a successful resolution with
Cigna. We believe this is the right outcome for our patients, employees
and communities, and we look forward to continuing to serve Cigna
members around the country today and in years to come. We remain
committed to providing them with the trusted, compassionate care they
deserve.”
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services
company with 115,000 employees united around a common mission: to help
people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries,
partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners
International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty
hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other
outpatient facilities. Tenet’s Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary
provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health
management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery
networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health
plans. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.
The terms “THC”, “Tenet Healthcare Corporation”, “the company”, “we”,
“us” or “our” refer to Tenet Healthcare Corporation or one or more of
its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.
