Tennant Company : Appoints New Board Member

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing
and marketing solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier
world, announced today the appointment of Maria Green, Senior Vice
President and General Counsel of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), to the
Tennant Company Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2019.
Ms. Green joined Ingersoll Rand in 2015 from Illinois Tool Works where
she worked for 18 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, General
Counsel and Secretary. She has also held leadership roles at Chicago
Transit Authority and AMTRAK, and has been in private practice with
firms in Washington, D.C. She began her career with Continental Illinois
National Bank & Trust Co.
"We are fortunate to add Maria to the Tennant Company Board of Directors
and look forward to leveraging her extensive background to serve the
shareholders and employees of Tennant Company. We are especially pleased
to add Maria’s expertise in public company corporate governance, global
and legal compliance, and international law to the composition of our
Board,” said Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company President and CEO. “We
are confident she will lend insights and great value to the Board and
Tennant management as Tennant Company advances its strategies to create
shareholder value through sustained profit growth,” Killingstad said.
Ms. Green earned her law degree from Boston University of Law and her
undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She has
continued education in concentrated executive programs at Northwestern
Kellogg School of Management, specifically in the Women’s Leadership
Program and CEO Perspectives Program.
Ms. Green has served the Boards of Directors of the Chicago Urban
League, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera of the Carolinas and DuSable
Museum of African American History. During her career, she has been
honored with numerous awards including Woman of Excellence (Chicago
Defender 2009), Woman of Achievement (Anti-Defamation League 2011),
Thurgood Marshall Fund Achievement Award (2012) and Most Powerful
Executives in Corporate America (Black Enterprise 2017).
Ms. Green joins eight other Directors, including Azita Arvani, William
F. Austen, Carol S. Eicher, H. Chris Killingstad, Donal L. Mulligan,
Steven A. Sonnenberg, David S. Wichmann, and David Windley.
Company Profile
Founded in
1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is
a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that
empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their
environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world.
Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial,
commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other
sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and
coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's
global field service network is the most extensive in the industry.
Tennant Company had sales of $1.12 billion in 2018 and has approximately
4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the
world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through
distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com
and www.ipcworldwide.com.
The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol
“®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States
and/or other countries.
