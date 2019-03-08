Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/08 04:02:02 pm
61.27 USD   -0.13%
04:00pTENNANT COMPANY : Appoints New Board Member
BU
03/07TENNANT COMPANY : Plans Move to New Headquarters in First Half 2020
BU
02/27TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tennant Company : Appoints New Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 04:00pm EST

Maria Green, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Ingersoll Rand, Joins Tennant Company Board of Directors

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, announced today the appointment of Maria Green, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR), to the Tennant Company Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2019.

Ms. Green joined Ingersoll Rand in 2015 from Illinois Tool Works where she worked for 18 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. She has also held leadership roles at Chicago Transit Authority and AMTRAK, and has been in private practice with firms in Washington, D.C. She began her career with Continental Illinois National Bank & Trust Co.

"We are fortunate to add Maria to the Tennant Company Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her extensive background to serve the shareholders and employees of Tennant Company. We are especially pleased to add Maria’s expertise in public company corporate governance, global and legal compliance, and international law to the composition of our Board,” said Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company President and CEO. “We are confident she will lend insights and great value to the Board and Tennant management as Tennant Company advances its strategies to create shareholder value through sustained profit growth,” Killingstad said.

Ms. Green earned her law degree from Boston University of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She has continued education in concentrated executive programs at Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, specifically in the Women’s Leadership Program and CEO Perspectives Program.

Ms. Green has served the Boards of Directors of the Chicago Urban League, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera of the Carolinas and DuSable Museum of African American History. During her career, she has been honored with numerous awards including Woman of Excellence (Chicago Defender 2009), Woman of Achievement (Anti-Defamation League 2011), Thurgood Marshall Fund Achievement Award (2012) and Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America (Black Enterprise 2017).

Ms. Green joins eight other Directors, including Azita Arvani, William F. Austen, Carol S. Eicher, H. Chris Killingstad, Donal L. Mulligan, Steven A. Sonnenberg, David S. Wichmann, and David Windley.

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.12 billion in 2018 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand is a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
04:17pTENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
04:00pTENNANT COMPANY : Appoints New Board Member
BU
03/07TENNANT COMPANY : Plans Move to New Headquarters in First Half 2020
BU
02/28TENNANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/27TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21TENNANT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21TENNANT CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21TENNANT COMPANY : Reports 2018 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results
BU
02/14TENNANT COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/08TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Fourth Quarter Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 74,1 M
Net income 2019 39,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,60
P/E ratio 2020 21,76
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 1 112 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith A. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY19.29%1 112
NORDSON CORPORATION11.64%7 676
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 094
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC10.02%4 616
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 606
VALMET24.68%3 758
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.