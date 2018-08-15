Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY (TNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 10:00:00 pm
75.75 USD   -1.11%
11:01pTENNANT COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/25TENNANT : reports strong growth in second quarter
AQ
07/25TENNANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tennant Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share payable September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2017 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
11:01pTENNANT COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/25TENNANT : reports strong growth in second quarter
AQ
07/25TENNANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25TENNANT CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25TENNANT COMPANY : SVP and Chief Financial Officer Tom Paulson to Retire
BU
07/25TENNANT COMPANY : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/12TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
05/30TENNANT COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25TENNANT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01August 2018 Dividend Champions List 
07/25Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25Tennant Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Tennant's SVP and CFO Tom Paulson to retire 
07/25Tennant beats by $0.29, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 117 M
EBIT 2018 67,3 M
Net income 2018 33,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,56
P/E ratio 2019 25,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 1 401 M
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Paulson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Schaefer Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY7.23%1 401
NORDSON CORPORATION-10.15%7 641
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 253
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-12.16%4 789
KRONES AG-7.42%3 847
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-37.69%3 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.