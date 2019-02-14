Tennant Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular
quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable March 15, 2019, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019.
Company Profile
Founded in
1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is
a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that
empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their
environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world.
Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial,
commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other
sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and
coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's
global field service network is the most extensive in the industry.
Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2017 and has approximately
4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the
world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through
distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com
and www.ipcworldwide.com.
The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol
“®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States
and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005683/en/