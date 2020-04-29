Log in
Tennant Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 966 M
EBIT 2020 54,0 M
Net income 2020 24,9 M
Debt 2020 156 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 55,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 1 129 M
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Huml Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Cebulla Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Richard H. Zay Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
