Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tennant Company    TNC

TENNANT COMPANY

(TNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tennant Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Directors of Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share payable September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TENNANT COMPANY
05:02pTENNANT COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/03TENNANT COMPANY : Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results
AQ
07/30TENNANT : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results - July 30, 2020
PU
07/30TENNANT CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/30TENNANT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30TENNANT COMPANY : Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results
BU
07/21TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
AQ
07/17TENNANT COMPANY : Introduces New High-Performance S16 Battery-Powered, Compact R..
AQ
07/17TENNANT COMPANY : to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
BU
07/14TENNANT COMPANY : Introduces New High-Performance S16 Battery-Powered, Compact R..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 971 M - -
Net income 2020 32,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 1 328 M 1 328 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 373
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TENNANT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tennant Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENNANT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 72,67 $
Last Close Price 71,92 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Chris Killingstad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Huml Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew J. Cebulla Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Richard H. Zay Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Steven Alan Sonnenberg Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENNANT COMPANY-9.91%1 328
NORDSON CORPORATION25.66%11 803
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.201.39%8 937
VALMET OYJ13.20%4 255
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.03%4 028
MAREL HF.15.15%3 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group